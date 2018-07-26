All You Need To Know About The Longest Lunar Eclipse On 27th July 2018

Tomorrow is the day when the world would witness the longest lunar eclipse and the celestial lovers are in for a treat as a lunar eclipse will appear in the sky on the night of July 27. It is when the moon will move into the shadow of the Earth for the century's longest lunar eclipse.

According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse will last for 1 hr and 42 minutes and a partial eclipse that precedes and follows for a duration of 3hrs and 54 minutes.

Here are some of the details and the facts that you should know about the longest lunar eclipse. Check them out.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon. As a result, the sunlight gets blocked from reaching the Moon's surface casting a shadow over it. The longest lunar eclipse of the century will be seen on the night of July 27 and the wee hours of July 28.

The eclipse will be visible from across the world, except North America. It will be visible from India for a duration of one hour 42 minutes. Some parts of North-East India may not be able to see the entire lunar eclipse. On the same day, the world will also witness a natural phenomenon called the Blood Moon when the moon acquires a reddish hue.

On January 31, 2018, the world witnessed its first lunar eclipse of the year, the Super Blue Blood Moon, when the moon appeared red in colour and bigger in size. It was the first time in 152 years when the three phenomenon - a super moon, a blue moon and a blood moon - coincided.



When Will The Lunar Eclipse Noticeable?

The initial segment of the eclipse will be unmistakable from 11:54 pm on July 27. The aggregated lunar eclipse is evaluated to set in from 1 am on July 28. The second stage will start from 2:43 am the point at which a fractional lunar eclipse will be visible.

What are the timings for the Eclipse?

The timings for India are as follows:

Moonrise: 6:59 pm on July 27

Partial eclipse begins: 11:54 pm on July 27

Total lunar eclipse: 1 am on July 28

Maximum eclipse: 1:51 am on July 28

Totality ends: 2:43 am on July 28

Partial eclipse ends: 3:49 am on July 28

When Will Be The Next Lunar Eclipse

The next lunar eclipse will be seen on December 31, 2028.