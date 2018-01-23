What Is The Spiritual Meaning Of The Super Blue Moon

It Is Considered To Be A Lucky Start

The super blue moon is considered to be fortunate and this is an opportunity that many of them look out for to celebrate. This phase is also considered to be the perfect time to start a long-term goal or to make plans for the future.

It Is The Prime-time For Rituals

This day is said to be perfect prime time for rituals, ceremonies, and protection. It is also said to be the good time to perform ceremonies that can attract a new job, love, or even money and dreams!

It Is The Best Time For Emotional Healing

The moon will be seen shining a light upon old and heavy energies that still remain in the shadows. It is the best time for emotional healing, as it helps you to release, transform, neutralise or even dissolve these lower vibrational energies around you.

On The Other Hand

On the other hand, things that we do or say during a full moon can be very difficult to take back, as these are our own deep thoughts. These are the deeper truths which we know are real to us, but had not expressed them before with the fear of not being accepted by others.

At the end of all this, whether you see the Super Blue Moon or not, remember the gentle power of the Moon as it still penetrates our spirits. So, anything that you do on this day is considered to be sacred.