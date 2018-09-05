Subscribe to Boldsky
Best Teacher’s Day Quotes By Famous Personalities

By

On this Teacher's Day, we are sharing some of the best quotes from some of the great personalities.

Their thoughts about teachers and the bond between teachers and students are something significant as these reflect the principles that they believe in.

Here are some of the famous quotes that legends have quoted about teachers.

Inspirational Quotes To Keep You Inspired And Motivated 

Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan

‘The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.'
He believed that teachers have a significant influence in moulding the lives of students.

Swami Vivekananda

‘Education is the manifestation of the perfection already in man.'
He believed that real education is the learning that is reflected in us and our works.

Albert Einstein

‘It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.'
He believed that every child should embrace his/her natural interests and pursue his chosen passions and this will help them become a better person.

Quotes To Remember When Things Don't Seem To Work Your Way

Abdul Kalam

‘The best brains of the nation may be found on the last bench of the classroom.'
He believed that one can achieve one's dreams if one has the determination and dedication to become successful.

Nelson Mandela

‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.'
He believed education was the key to eliminate gender inequality and even to reduce poverty making the world a better place.

Mahatma Gandhi

‘I have always felt that the true textbook for the pupil is his teacher.'
He believed that whatever his teachers taught him was something that he did remember and that textbook learning was meaningless when compared to what the teachers taught.

10 Intellectual Quotes From Jim Morrison

Barack Obama

‘If you were successful somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life.'
Though this was a part of his campaign speech, it does explain a lot regarding what teachers do in our lives.

