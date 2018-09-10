Inspirational Rumi Quotes To Stay Positive

Rumi was a 13th-century Persian poet who was born in Afghanistan. He was a jurist, an Islamic scholar, and a theologian.
Rumi has quoted some of the most inspirational quotes that will transform your life for the better.
Most of the Rumi quotes are based on love, hope, inspiration, and awakening.
Check out his quotes and beat your Monday blues.
He Believes In Following One's Passion
"Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you love. It will not lead you astray."
If You Want To Change The World, Change Yourself First!
"Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself."
Remember, You Need To Fight Your Own Battles
"It's your road, and yours alone, others may walk it with you, but no one can walk it for you."
Discover Yourself And Don’t Settle With What You Hear
"Don't be satisfied with stories. How things have gone with others. Unfold your myth."
Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 11:18 [IST]
