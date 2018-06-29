How The Retrograde Of Mars Will Affect You: June 27 – August 27, 2018

In astrology, retrograde of Mars is considered to be one of the most challenging times of the year. This is one of the reasons why astrologers rarely discuss this or even make any predictions around this period.

Astrologers tend to avoid analysing the zodiac signs based on this aspect of the retrograde of Mars, most of the time.

But here, at Boldsky, our astro experts reveal about the impact of the retrograde of Mars on all the zodiac signs.

The People Of These Zodiac Signs Never Stay Friends With Their Ex, As Per Astrology

The retrograde of Mars energies are predicted to begin in Aquarius, and it ends up in Capricorn. During this phase, we tend to find our strengths being trapped or depleted.

So, go ahead, and find out on how this retrograde of Mars will have an impact on your zodiac sign.

Aries: March 21-April 19

For the Aries individuals, this retrograde of Mars seems to be pretty good, as it motivates them to move forward and expand their social circles. Though these individuals seem to tend to ask more from people, this may frustrate them a lot. Hence, they need to be ready to give more. On the other hand, they need to be more careful about how they would address others, as their words seem to hurt others. All that they need to do is think before they speak.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Taurus individuals seem to manage to not be affected by this, during this phase. The retrograde of Mars appears to be asking them to give more than what they can provide. They tend to see the cosmic energy focusing on work, and unfortunately, this is something that would drain their powers. However, on the other hand, this is also the time that these individuals build a career and good luck seems to come their way, provided they keep their patience mode on.

Gemini: May 21-June 20

Gemini individuals find this retrograde phase to motivate them. These individuals seem to be ready to take huge steps forward in everything that they do. They also need to make plans ahead of choosing their next step in life. They need to understand that even the most extended journeys begin with one single step and this is why, they need to plan right now.

Cancer: June 21-July 22

For Cancer, Mars is considered to be the most symbolically favourite part of the zodiac. In the next couple of months, these individuals are going to experience a massive burst of energy, as they wake up with their libido levels touching the sky! They have a sudden lust for life. Even though their self-expression seems to get compromised, these individuals will have the chance to make up on their mind for several things. They need to take a step back and wait before they tend to act however.

Leo: July 23-Aug 23

For Leos, this retrograde of Mars seems to try to mess up with the most important relationships of their lives. Mars is known to focus on how these individuals will interact with their partners, but this can be considered as an opportunity to get things straight and get communication issues out of their system. On the other hand, this is the perfect time for them to make things right and explain what needs to be focused on.

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgo individuals seem to experience lack of energy during this retrograde phase. During this phase, these individuals should maintain a proper diet and routine to keep themselves secure. They exactly know what to do. Paying attention to self-health is way too crucial during this phase.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

For Libra individuals, Mars seems to remind them of all the lusty fantasies that they have been secretly wanting to experience. In the next couple of months, these individuals will have the time to filter their wishes to follow on what matters to them. On the other hand, various desires seem to block their mind, but they need to stay sober to avoid frustration.

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

For Scorpions, this retrograde seems to bring in good news, as their sex life is going be re-invented during the next couple of months. They are going to see themselves differently and also experience things that they seem to have never dreamed of! On the other hand, this retrograde of Mars energy is said to focus on their home as well. All that they need to do is find a way to direct all these tensions properly.

Sagittarius: Nov 23-Dec 22

Sagittarius individuals feel that the things that they do are for the best reasons, but the people who are closer to them do not agree. They tend to feel neglected as if they intentionally have forgotten them. On the other hand, they need to find a way to heal themselves from the wounds and move ahead in life. In the coming months, the retrograde of Mars seems to help them unravel the secrets that were unclear to them.

Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

For the Capricorn individuals, the retrograde of Mars is going to get back to their sign during August, and this is the time that these individuals will get affected by their financial status. During the next couple of months, they will be forced to invent more practical ways to rejuvenate their income, and they seem to manage their expenses successfully. So, they need to be smart and begin their plans and focus.

Aquarius: Jan 21-Feb 18

For Aquarius, this retrograde will make them feel that they don't recognise themselves. With all this energy focused on these individuals, they think that they could take a break. But unfortunately, life seems to give them a rare chance. With the retrograde of Mars, they need to re-evaluate their life's purpose and goals.

28th June Full Moon's Impact On The Zodiacs

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

This retrograde of Mars phase for Pisces is something that they have already started feeling. All the stress that they were trying to ground seems to find its way back to them in the coming days. They need to be more careful while sharing their personal information with their friends, as they might not be trustworthy.