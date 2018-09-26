ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

This Is India's First Ever Human Brain Museum India's First Ever Brain Museum

By

There are so many exciting concepts on offer in museums and we have even gone to museums as a part of our educational trips. But have you heard of a place where you can view or even touch a human brain for real?

Well, this is now possible as we are sharing the details of India's first human brain museum.

India’s first ever brain museum

Here, you can not only see the different human brains kept on display but also touch and feel them!

Most Read : This Is The Black Magic Capital Of India

Well, this is NIMHANS, and here we bring in details about the same.

Array

It Is Situated In Bangalore

This unique brain museum is being housed inside the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences which is also known as NIMHANS in Bangalore. This museum is now open for students and tourists where they can touch and even feel a real brain by holding it in their hands!

Array

The Researchers Lead The Tour

The researchers in the hospital lead the tour when one visits the place, and they also encourage people to touch and feel the human brain in order to demystify it!

Real-life Stories Of Haunted Dolls Will Give You The Creeps

Array

The Different Types Of Brain On Display

There are different types of brains on display in this unique museum. The brains are from people who have suffered from different kinds of illnesses. The patient's brains vary from Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease and even schizophrenia. Apart from this, some of the brains on display are also labelled with the illness or injury these have suffered.

Array

There Are Other Things On Display As Well

Apart from this, the museum also displays other parts of the human body as well. From the lungs of a heavy smoker to pancreas, kidneys or even a heart or a voice box and a full skeleton are all on display here.

‘Ghost' Caught On Camera; Haunting Images From A High School

Array

This Is A Unique Concept

When one visits this lab, it is a 'once in a lifetime experience', and according to data, this is the only museum of its kind in India.

So would you like to visit this place? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life bizarre weird
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue