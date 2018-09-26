This Is India's First Ever Human Brain Museum India's First Ever Brain Museum

There are so many exciting concepts on offer in museums and we have even gone to museums as a part of our educational trips. But have you heard of a place where you can view or even touch a human brain for real?

Well, this is now possible as we are sharing the details of India's first human brain museum.

Here, you can not only see the different human brains kept on display but also touch and feel them!

Well, this is NIMHANS, and here we bring in details about the same.