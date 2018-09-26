This Is India's First Ever Human Brain Museum India's First Ever Brain Museum

There are so many exciting concepts on offer in museums and we have even gone to museums as a part of our educational trips. But have you heard of a place where you can view or even touch a human brain for real?
Well, this is now possible as we are sharing the details of India's first human brain museum.
Here, you can not only see the different human brains kept on display but also touch and feel them!
Most Read : This Is The Black Magic Capital Of India
Well, this is NIMHANS, and here we bring in details about the same.
It Is Situated In Bangalore
This unique brain museum is being housed inside the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences which is also known as NIMHANS in Bangalore. This museum is now open for students and tourists where they can touch and even feel a real brain by holding it in their hands!
The Researchers Lead The Tour
The researchers in the hospital lead the tour when one visits the place, and they also encourage people to touch and feel the human brain in order to demystify it!
The Different Types Of Brain On Display
There are different types of brains on display in this unique museum. The brains are from people who have suffered from different kinds of illnesses. The patient's brains vary from Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease and even schizophrenia. Apart from this, some of the brains on display are also labelled with the illness or injury these have suffered.
There Are Other Things On Display As Well
Apart from this, the museum also displays other parts of the human body as well. From the lungs of a heavy smoker to pancreas, kidneys or even a heart or a voice box and a full skeleton are all on display here.
‘Ghost' Caught On Camera; Haunting Images From A High School
Related Articles
- Heard About The Temple In Thailand That Gives A Glimpse Of Hell?
-
- A Unique Pee Device Invented For Women To Stand And Pee!
- Mysterious Case Of Missing Man Who Was Found After Fig Tree Grew From The Seed In His Stomach
- Most Unlucky Numbers From Around The World
- He Wanted To Be A Clown, So He Got Face Tattoos And Silicone Implants Done
- 5 Things That Palmistry Reveals About You
- Doctors Found A Dead Turtle In A Woman’s Vagina
- A Rare Condition Makes A 25-year-old Look Like A 12-year-old
- What Do The Broken Lines On The Palm Mean?
- She Collects Umbilical Cords To Save Lives
- This Bride And Groom Wed In A Naked Beach Ceremony
- Woman Drinks Her Urine Every Day And Claims She Lost Weight!