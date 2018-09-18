Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Idi Amin Is The Most Evil Man In History

By

There are so many cruel leaders whose stories are nothing less than torture. However, do you know about the world's first hater man in the world?

The details of these leaders can be quite chilling as it reveals a lot about the harsh ruling method they had adopted.

Idi Amin

Here, in this article, we reveal you the details of the most hated man on this planet.

Array

He Is Idi Amin

He was a Ugandan President who was born in 1925 in Kokobo, West Nile Province, Uganda. He spent his younger days within the military premises from the 1940s through 1970.

All About Swastika & Its Rich Positive History!

Array

He Was Different Since The Start

Idi Amin was different from the start as he loved being in power. He overthrew the current leader in 1971. He also declared himself as the President, and he remained in power from 1971-1979. During his eight years rule, he allegedly murdered over eight lakh people.

Array

He Leads A Lavish Life

While he was in power, he lived a lavish lifestyle. His carefree life contributed to the collapse of Uganda's economy. On the other hand, he sought to stay in power at all costs as it resulted in extensive human rights violations via mass killings.

Array

He Used To Eat Human Meat

He was so cruel that he used to eat human meat. It is reported that human head and body parts were found in his fridge. Apart from eating human flesh, he was also very fond of girls and used to make beautiful girls his slave.

Unseen Pictures Of Indian Leaders

Array

His Way Of Killing People

He had a disgusting way of killing people. Various reports claim that he either used to bury the people alive in the ground or throws them in front of hungry crocodiles.

Array

He Was A Ruthless Leader

He became a ruthless and brutal leader who repressed the Ugandan people and ignoring their human rights. He was overthrown from his power in 1979.

Array

After He Was De-throned

He fled to Libya first and then to Saudi Arabia. According to media reports, he died on August 16, 2003. However, even after several years of his death, his cruelty remain in the news for several years.

Wish to read stories about more cruel rulers in the world? Let us know in the comment section below.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: bizarre weird facts world
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 19:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue