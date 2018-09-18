Idi Amin Is The Most Evil Man In History

There are so many cruel leaders whose stories are nothing less than torture. However, do you know about the world's first hater man in the world?
The details of these leaders can be quite chilling as it reveals a lot about the harsh ruling method they had adopted.
Here, in this article, we reveal you the details of the most hated man on this planet.
He Is Idi Amin
He was a Ugandan President who was born in 1925 in Kokobo, West Nile Province, Uganda. He spent his younger days within the military premises from the 1940s through 1970.
He Was Different Since The Start
Idi Amin was different from the start as he loved being in power. He overthrew the current leader in 1971. He also declared himself as the President, and he remained in power from 1971-1979. During his eight years rule, he allegedly murdered over eight lakh people.
He Leads A Lavish Life
While he was in power, he lived a lavish lifestyle. His carefree life contributed to the collapse of Uganda's economy. On the other hand, he sought to stay in power at all costs as it resulted in extensive human rights violations via mass killings.
He Used To Eat Human Meat
He was so cruel that he used to eat human meat. It is reported that human head and body parts were found in his fridge. Apart from eating human flesh, he was also very fond of girls and used to make beautiful girls his slave.
His Way Of Killing People
He had a disgusting way of killing people. Various reports claim that he either used to bury the people alive in the ground or throws them in front of hungry crocodiles.
He Was A Ruthless Leader
He became a ruthless and brutal leader who repressed the Ugandan people and ignoring their human rights. He was overthrown from his power in 1979.
After He Was De-throned
He fled to Libya first and then to Saudi Arabia. According to media reports, he died on August 16, 2003. However, even after several years of his death, his cruelty remain in the news for several years.
Wish to read stories about more cruel rulers in the world? Let us know in the comment section below.
Related Articles
- Unheard Phobias That Exist!
-
- This Open Prison Allows Inmates To Live With Family And Go Out To Work!
- Man Who Eats 3 Kg Of Mud, Rocks And A Brick Every Day
- He Has Half Of His Nose Cut Off And His Ears Removed To Look Like A Skull
- Women Are Sticking Wasp Nests In Their Vagina For This Reason!
- Doctors Invented A New Tool To Remove A 23-inch Dildo From A Man’s Rectum
- Humans And Birds Are Blind In This Village Of India
- Bizarre Case Of A Man Who Had A Horn Growing From His Penis!
- A Spider Was Found Living In A Pensioner’s Ear!
- A Ritual Where Married Women Stay Naked For 5 Days
- Can You Believe Her Tongue Turned Hairy Due To Medication!
- Woman Who Paints Using Her Menstrual Blood