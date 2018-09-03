Subscribe to Boldsky
The Link Between Your Blood Type And Your Personality

Did you know that even your blood group can define your personality? Well, in Japan, extensive research was conducted in which it was revealed that your blood type defines your character and this began more than 60 years ago.

Your blood type is believed to be important in understanding your uniqueness.

Once the research results were out, people in Japan started analysing the different blood groups of people when they began hiring them for jobs and a lot more.

Check out the different types of blood groups and their personalities...

A Type (A+, A-)

Individuals who have blood group type A tend to be cooperative, sensitive, intelligent, passionate and smart individuals. On the other hand, too much stress is believed to weaken their immunity more quickly than people belonging to other blood groups. They are also capable of leadership qualities, but they may not take them because their stress is something that plays a hurdle in their decision making. They also tend to find it essential to get along with others as well.

B Type (B+, B-)

Individuals who have blood group type B are believed to be balanced. They are empathetic individuals who seem to understand others' points of view quickly. Apart from this, they are considered to be quick decision makers. They are likely to focus on certain things that they have set their minds on. They never let go of it, no matter how unachievable their goal seems like. They target and work on it. On the other hand, they can also come off as cold and serious individuals.

AB Type (AB+, AB-)

Individuals who have blood group type AB are believed to be very charming and fashionable. The ABs are the most popular in a crowd. These individuals do not get tensed for little things, and they can be seen to be spiritual as well. It is reported that only about 2%-5% of the population belong to these blood types. It is also said that there is never a dull moment in their lives. AB Type (AB+, AB-)

O Type (O+, O-)

Individuals who have blood group type O tend to be loners in general. They are believed to be leaders who can be intuitive, focused, self-reliant and also daring. However, sometimes they seem to be dependable on others because they give up too quickly. These individuals also tend to handle stress better than other blood types and have healthy immune systems as well.

Apart From This, Here Is A List Of Compatibilities Of Different Blood Groups

Blood group A is most compatible with blood groups A and AB.
Blood group B is most compatible with blood groups B and AB.
Blood group AB is most compatible with blood groups AB, B, A and also O.
Blood group O is most compatible with blood groups O and AB.

