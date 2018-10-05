ENGLISH

Hayley Okines Was Trapped In The Body Of A 100-Year Old

By

When a person suffers from a genetic disorder, there can be many pros and cons that the individual needs to take care of when leading a regular life.

This story is of a young girl who has been an inspiration for many even years after her death.

Hayley Okines

This is the story of Hayley Okines, who was a 17-year-old teen from Bexhill, who suffered from a premature ageing condition known as 'progeria'.

She aged 8 times faster than the rest of the individuals due to the condition.

Check out the story of Hayley Okines.

Array

She Suffered From Progeria

According to the Progeria Research Foundation, Hayley was just two years old when she was diagnosed with a rare gene mutation called Hutchinson-Gilford progeria. This condition is so rare that there are only 125 known cases worldwide.

Array

About Her Condition

Progeria takes its name from the Greek word 'proeros', meaning prematurely old. This was an incurable condition that made her age eight times faster than normal. Hence at the age of 17, she was left with a 104-year old's body. The condition left her with an appearance of an octogenarian with symptoms including baldness, arthritis and heart problems.

Array

She Made A Bucket List Of Things She Wanted To Do

Even though she knew she had less time to live, it did not stop her from living a happy life. She made a bucket list of things that she wanted to do when she was alive. She also wanted to be the first person with progeria to work in the media (but unfortunately this did not happen).

Array

Despite Fighting Odds, She Lived Her Life To The Fullest

In her short life, this young fighter lived her life to the fullest as she went swimming with dolphins, travelled all over the world, even met Prince Charles, Kylie Minogue and her crush Justin Bieber. She also starred in several TV documentaries as well.

Array

She Beat All The Odds

Hayley's parents were told by the doctors that patients who suffer from this condition tend to lose their lives due to heart attack or strokes at an average age of 13. Hayley defied odds to live 4 years longer than expected and died at the age of 17.

Array

Her Dream Of Becoming A Journalist

Her dream of becoming a celebrity journalist was cut short as she passed away at the age of 17. She had even written two autobiographical books - ‘Old Before my Time' when she was 14 years old, and after that, she even published ‘Young at Heart.' This won a place for her to study media at a college.

Array

But Eventually, She Lost Her Fight With Her Condition

Even though she spent every day under the shadow of her illness, she managed to maintain her courageous quest to live life to the full until she breathed her last.

She was a fighter and an inspiration for all.

Wish to read more such stories? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

