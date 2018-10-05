Hayley Okines Was Trapped In The Body Of A 100-Year Old

When a person suffers from a genetic disorder, there can be many pros and cons that the individual needs to take care of when leading a regular life.
This story is of a young girl who has been an inspiration for many even years after her death.
This is the story of Hayley Okines, who was a 17-year-old teen from Bexhill, who suffered from a premature ageing condition known as 'progeria'.
She aged 8 times faster than the rest of the individuals due to the condition.
Most Read : Her Disorder Did Not Stop Her From Becoming Famous!
Check out the story of Hayley Okines.
She Suffered From Progeria
According to the Progeria Research Foundation, Hayley was just two years old when she was diagnosed with a rare gene mutation called Hutchinson-Gilford progeria. This condition is so rare that there are only 125 known cases worldwide.
About Her Condition
Progeria takes its name from the Greek word 'proeros', meaning prematurely old. This was an incurable condition that made her age eight times faster than normal. Hence at the age of 17, she was left with a 104-year old's body. The condition left her with an appearance of an octogenarian with symptoms including baldness, arthritis and heart problems.
She Made A Bucket List Of Things She Wanted To Do
Even though she knew she had less time to live, it did not stop her from living a happy life. She made a bucket list of things that she wanted to do when she was alive. She also wanted to be the first person with progeria to work in the media (but unfortunately this did not happen).
Despite Fighting Odds, She Lived Her Life To The Fullest
In her short life, this young fighter lived her life to the fullest as she went swimming with dolphins, travelled all over the world, even met Prince Charles, Kylie Minogue and her crush Justin Bieber. She also starred in several TV documentaries as well.
She Beat All The Odds
Hayley's parents were told by the doctors that patients who suffer from this condition tend to lose their lives due to heart attack or strokes at an average age of 13. Hayley defied odds to live 4 years longer than expected and died at the age of 17.
Her Dream Of Becoming A Journalist
Her dream of becoming a celebrity journalist was cut short as she passed away at the age of 17. She had even written two autobiographical books - ‘Old Before my Time' when she was 14 years old, and after that, she even published ‘Young at Heart.' This won a place for her to study media at a college.
But Eventually, She Lost Her Fight With Her Condition
Even though she spent every day under the shadow of her illness, she managed to maintain her courageous quest to live life to the full until she breathed her last.
She was a fighter and an inspiration for all.
Most Read : This Yogi With Her Yoga Poses Has A Strong Message To The World!
Wish to read more such stories? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Related Articles
- Your Regrets Reveal Your Personality
-
- Highly Confident People Never Do These Things
- Reasons Why Younger Siblings Are Smarter
- The Distance Between Your Eyebrows May Reveal Your Personality
- Palmistry Reveals The Profession That Best Suits Your Personality
- Find Out About Your Destiny Through Your Fate Line