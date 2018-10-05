Hayley Okines Was Trapped In The Body Of A 100-Year Old

When a person suffers from a genetic disorder, there can be many pros and cons that the individual needs to take care of when leading a regular life.

This story is of a young girl who has been an inspiration for many even years after her death.

This is the story of Hayley Okines, who was a 17-year-old teen from Bexhill, who suffered from a premature ageing condition known as 'progeria'.

She aged 8 times faster than the rest of the individuals due to the condition.

Check out the story of Hayley Okines.