She Gave Him A Last Hug Before His Life Support Was Turned Off

The pain of losing a loved one can never be felt by others as much as the loved ones feel.

However, this picture of a young girl hugging her boyfriend for the last time before his life-line support was being pulled out leaves us emotional.

The couple in the picture are Stephanie Ray 15, and her boyfriend Blake Ward who was just 16 years old and met with a tragic end when he was swept into the sea along with 2 of his friends when he was on a family trip.

She Is Just 23 And Has Spent £30,000 On Her Tanning Addiction

Though the condition of the other boys is unknown, Blake lost his battle as his life-line was pulled off and this was the most challenging time for the family and his girlfriend.

This moving picture was clicked just moments before the life-line of the boy was pulled off.

Real Life Stories: Jobless Man Who Offered His Resume On The Streets Got An Offer From Google!

Stephanie shared the picture on her Facebook account and wrote a heartfelt note that was dedicated to him, and it read:

"I have been by his side through it all, and I haven't left him. As you all know Blake was a loving a caring person and would do anything for anyone. We was (sic) told yesterday that Blake would never recover and his brain was too damaged, and we had to make the hard decision of turning his machine off and let him go. Blake was someone special to me, and we had something special, and we will always have that. Me and Blake had our ups and downs, but we always got through them.

"But just know Blake wasn't in any pain and he passed away with his family around him and he will forever be missed and he will always have a special place in my heart, and I will never forget you Blake fly high my baby boy, and I'm going to make you proud love you and I always will."

Such posts definitely leave us all emotional. If you have any such story that can be shared in our section Life, write to us in the comment section below.