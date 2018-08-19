Awkward Things That Happen In Every Desi Shaadi

Indian weddings are great events of celebrations, and certain things definitely happen at a wedding, and here we bring in the details of the most common thing that occurs during the Indian weddings.

We at Boldsky list you the most common things that happen in desi weddings.

From dancing to the tunes of band baaja to shehnai, desi weddings are all energetic and fantastic.

Much Needed Fights Between The Relatives

There are a few relatives who love fighting at each wedding to show the world that they are here to spoil all the good times. Like if you don't mind fighting ain't compulsory, it ends up unbalanced to deal with.

The Disappearance Of The Cash!

That awkward moment when the money which is taken from the bride after lots of arguments goes missing when it is time for its distribution as there are those smart kids who are great at hiding money.

Gossiping Aunties!

Weddings are the best time when some people, especially aunties love attending the weddings to gossip only and to be honest, sitting with them becomes really awkward, as their conversation can be about any topics!

Weird And Funny Dance Performances

Weddings are not complete without some exciting dance performances! There are those who think that they are dancing like the movie stars, but they would be dancing in the most fun way!

Mandatory Video Shots At Dining Table

This is the most embarrassing thing that happens to most of at the weddings where you are relishing your food, and the cameraman pans in to take a close up shot of the food in your plate, and you need to pretend to act like a sophisticated person who is eating with great mannerism.

The Rishta Aunty

For all the youngsters who just started working or are still studying are prone to the Rishta aunties who seem to get busy in Rishta quest for their kids or their relatives. The unwanted stares of such aunties are so awkward, and their questions often leave the youngsters with a red face!

The list goes on, so if you have more interesting points that can be added, then share them with us in the comment section below.