Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

What's The Identity Of This Model? Male Or Female?

By

When a person is born, there are certain genes and x-y chromosomes that play a major role in defining a person. Even a single extra chromosome can make a person change completely.

Meet Rain Dove who is a well-known Androgynous Model who is ruling the current modelling world in her own unique way.

You May Also Like To Read: This Girl Was Declared To Be The Most Beautiful Girl!

The word "Androgynous" means a person having the physical characteristics of both the sexes.

Rain Dove who is a model by profession is making the best use of her special characteristic, as she is rocking the world with her attitude in the world of modelling.

Also Read: Anorexic Ballet Dancer Who Survived On Just 140 Calories A DAY!

Find out more about Rain Dove and also about her modelling career, where she walks in style in both menswear and women's wear.

Boldsky

What She Feels About Breaking The Gender Stereotypes!

She said, "When I was a firefighter they thought I was a male and I went with it because I really needed a job and I was out in the middle of nowhere in Colorado," She also added, "So I utilized my gender bending profile as something that had gotten me a bunch of odd jobs from nannying to landscape."

Her Struggle…

When she was asked about her life struggles, she said, "I had no job; I had no place to stay. I didn't have a lot of resources and it was wintertime - it was definitely a pretty brutal winter last season. I ended up staying in a shower stall until I striked a deal at the New York Fashion Week."

She Is An Activist Currently!

She is an activist, who is pursuing her acting career and she is also a model who turns heads while she walks confidently in both menswear and women's wear.

Her Thought About The Society…

She says, "I think all people are androgynous; it's just that we've created these genders. I think that 'androgynous' applies to someone who doesn't appear physically to be gender specific - you won't be able to figure out what's in their pants."

Her Advice To The People Struggling With Their Bodies…

"We're all struggling to be unique and the most unique thing you can be is yourself. The gender thing doesn't exist; it's a social construct you don't have to fit into. There are people who love you; there are people who will love you. There are people who accept you and I'm one of them."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life world model
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue