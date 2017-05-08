What's The Identity Of This Model? Male Or Female?

When a person is born, there are certain genes and x-y chromosomes that play a major role in defining a person. Even a single extra chromosome can make a person change completely.

Meet Rain Dove who is a well-known Androgynous Model who is ruling the current modelling world in her own unique way.

The word "Androgynous" means a person having the physical characteristics of both the sexes.

Rain Dove who is a model by profession is making the best use of her special characteristic, as she is rocking the world with her attitude in the world of modelling.

Find out more about Rain Dove and also about her modelling career, where she walks in style in both menswear and women's wear.