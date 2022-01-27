Just In
Like Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Builds Dream Home In Mumbai - SEE PICS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of those people who have made his presence in the industry with his dedication and passion for his work. He is one of the finest talents we have in the industry. The actor is the epitome of what a rags to riches story looks like. And taking his riches story forward, Nawaz is ready with his bungalow in Mumbai, which makes him amongst the only actor to have a lavish house besides superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
After such a long struggle, Nawaz has created his living paradise for himself. It took three long years for the house to be get completed. Reaching out far in the skies but still having feet on the ground. The structure of the house is said to be inspired by his old house in the village. The actor has renovated the bungalow himself and turned himself into an interior designer to get the perfect look of the house just as he wants.
How would one name his dream? A name is something rooted in one's heart, just like Shah Rukh Khan named his bungalow 'Mannat' because it was his Mannat. And so Nawaz has named his bungalow as 'Nawab' in the remembrance of his father. Seems like the actor is moving in the league of being a superstar after having his foot standstill in the league of an actor.
