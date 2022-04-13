6 Ways to Make Your Apartment Feel Airy During Summers Improvement oi-Pragya Sharma

The summer season has dawned in India and so has the extreme heat and humidity. It is by the best time of the year to give your home a light and airy makeover by updating your ambiance. Use neutral color tones and add indoor plants to help in providing freshness with good airflow in your apartment.

From your favorite summer fabric collections to decorative mirrors and aromatic scents, make your apartment look spacious with good air circulation and comfort. Given below are some of the best tips to uplift your apartment feel airy during summer.

1. Use Summer Color Tones

Dark colors absorb more heat, hence it is recommended to opt for neutral or pastel color schemes that reflect light. Beige, white, and gray are perfect colors for the summer months. If you are looking for a playful time, go for bright blues, tangerines, mild yellow, and lime greens via cushions and curtains. You can also opt for floral printed bedspreads and vibrant floor rugs to bring liveliness to your home décor.

2. Add Fresh Green Plants

Apart from acting as a décor element, indoor plants help to purify the airflow and moderate the home temperature. Indoor plants help to create a physical, mental, and emotional connection with the space by providing a calming effect that they spread through fresh fragrances. Choose plants that are easy to maintain indoors during summers like Hibiscus and sunflowers. Plants like Peace Lily, Snake plant, and succulents require a quick weekly watering and ample amount of sunlight to bloom with ease.

3. Change the Drapes

Open up the doors and windows to allow natural light and ventilation. Hang breezy curtains on the windows or balcony door to allow a good flow of air in the apartment. Warmer weather calls for lighter window treatments, so take down the heavy drapes and replace them with summer fabrics. Sheer curtains provide you with light and air circulation by adding privacy. You can also opt for a bamboo shade that acts as a natural element by preventing the direct afternoon sun.

4. Declutter Your Home

Summers are stuffy and hot, space out our room by pushing out your bulky furniture pieces against the wall. Rearranging your furniture is an affordable way to get your home summer-ready, by allowing ample breathing space. Get rid of extra pillows, accents, and decorative items to create a spacious atmosphere. Instead of thick beddings use linen bed sheets. Replace your wall-to-wall carpet with area rugs made of cotton or bamboo to make your home appealing during summer times.

5. Optimize the Use of Mirrors

Mirrors reflect both natural and artificial light to make your room appear brighter and airy. Use mirrors in your apartment to create an illusion of space. Strategically placed mirrors can make your room look spacious by allowing a good air circulation to enter the room. Choose the shape that fits well in your space, from round, square, full-length, or small-size mirrors. Place your mirror on the opposite or beside your window to increase the amount of light and airflow in the room.

6. Add Summer Scents

Adding natural scents in your home, helps to stimulate your senses by keeping the space light and airy. Open your home windows and doors to invite in a fresh breeze with tropical and citrusy scents. Brighten up your mood with aromatic candles and scented oils to purify the airflow in the room. You must opt for fresh and light scents with rustic wooden reeds that help to create a relaxing summer vibe.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 13:15 [IST]