7 Vastu Tips To Bring Positive Energy To Your Home

Have you ever walked into a place and felt an unexplained vibe that made you happy or sad for no reason? Sometimes, in some places, you may feel an eerie coldness, whereas a few other places can make you feel blissfully calm.
This is the energy that affects our mind and soul, consciously or unconsciously. Energy is everywhere. In fact, the universe is made up of energy and our home is a part of this universe. It is quite obvious that we want our home to be filled with positive vibes, so that we can live a blessed life with our family in our peaceful abode.
Vastu, the ancient science of architecture, helps us to build a happy home filled with positive energy. Follow the simple principles of Vastu and live a happy, healthy and prosperous life.
Gracious Welcome
Beauty is attractive and even energy gets attracted by it. Make the entrance of your home enticingly gorgeous to attract all the positive energy that passes through it. Keep it free from any obstruction, so that energy just rushes inside, filling your home with health, wealth and happiness.
Make sure that there is no door or windows opposite the entrance door or the energy will flow out through it immediately.
Basking In The Glory Of Sunlight
Sun is the greatest source of energy and an important Vastu element. Make space for sufficient sunlight when constructing your home and allow it to spread inside your home daily. Positivity will create a peaceful abode in your home and believe us; daily generous dose of sunlight will eradicate negativity from your mind and soul.
The Colourful Magic
Nature is full of colours for a reason. Each colour plays a pivotal role in nature and our life. Though modern design endorses neutral and subtle shades; however, it is better that you add some colour to it.
If the light shades can bring home a soothing energy, the colours of rainbow will fill the space with a lively ambience. Include colours in the décor and feel the positive change in your mood and home.
Clean And Clear
Keeping the space clean and clear free from any clutter is a fundamental principle of Vastu. Clutter obstructs the free flow of energy and the restricted flow in energy enhances negativity. Organized and clean home brings in mental peace and calmness into the home.
Also, make it a rule in your life and home to get rid of any broken, burned or unusable item immediately. It will only restrict the positive flow of energy. Throw away the things with which unhappy memories are attached. You will immediately feel the positive result.
The Power Of Humble Salt
The humble bowl of salt has the power to cleanse the space of negative energy. It balances the flow of energy in the home. If you are feeling negativity in your home, place an uncovered bowl of sea salt in the North-east and South-east directions. Your home will get purified.
Serenity In Music
The sound of music fills the home with positive energy in the same way it fills our soul. Play bhajans, musical instruments or any soothing, especially in the mornings and evenings and get soaked in it. Music from the wind chimes or temple bells breaks the negativity. Ring the temple bell daily and hang a wind chime outside and allow wind to play it.
Abode Of The Almighty
Enter a temple and immediately all the positive thoughts and energy engulfs you, isn't it? Even if you are an atheist, still make sure that your house has statues, images of God, religious symbol or even a small temple. It will fill the home with positive vibes and peaceful energy. Just avoid hanging it outside the main entrance or facing it towards the main door.
Vastu Shastra, an ancient mystic philosophy of architecture, can design a perfect home for you where there is no space for negativity. So, take its help and make your lives better.
Related Articles
- Where To Keep Money According To Vastu
- Signs Of Negative Energy Around You
- 10 Vastu Tips For Your Kitchen
- Gifts That Should Not Be Given According To Vastu Shastra
- 7 Awesome Pooja Room Designs
- Vastu Tips For A Prosperous Diwali
- Vaastu Tips For Your Garden
- Vastu Colours For Your Home Walls
- Vastu Tips To Decorate Puja Room
- The Best Vastu For Your Home Entrance
- Vastu Home Tips To Set Your Kitchen
- Vastu Tips To Make Diwali Prosperous
- 6 Natural Tips To Look Beautiful Without Makeup Every Morning
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.