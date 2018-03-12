7 Vastu Tips To Bring Positive Energy To Your Home

Gracious Welcome

Beauty is attractive and even energy gets attracted by it. Make the entrance of your home enticingly gorgeous to attract all the positive energy that passes through it. Keep it free from any obstruction, so that energy just rushes inside, filling your home with health, wealth and happiness.

Make sure that there is no door or windows opposite the entrance door or the energy will flow out through it immediately.

Basking In The Glory Of Sunlight

Sun is the greatest source of energy and an important Vastu element. Make space for sufficient sunlight when constructing your home and allow it to spread inside your home daily. Positivity will create a peaceful abode in your home and believe us; daily generous dose of sunlight will eradicate negativity from your mind and soul.

The Colourful Magic

Nature is full of colours for a reason. Each colour plays a pivotal role in nature and our life. Though modern design endorses neutral and subtle shades; however, it is better that you add some colour to it.

If the light shades can bring home a soothing energy, the colours of rainbow will fill the space with a lively ambience. Include colours in the décor and feel the positive change in your mood and home.

Clean And Clear

Keeping the space clean and clear free from any clutter is a fundamental principle of Vastu. Clutter obstructs the free flow of energy and the restricted flow in energy enhances negativity. Organized and clean home brings in mental peace and calmness into the home.

Also, make it a rule in your life and home to get rid of any broken, burned or unusable item immediately. It will only restrict the positive flow of energy. Throw away the things with which unhappy memories are attached. You will immediately feel the positive result.

The Power Of Humble Salt

The humble bowl of salt has the power to cleanse the space of negative energy. It balances the flow of energy in the home. If you are feeling negativity in your home, place an uncovered bowl of sea salt in the North-east and South-east directions. Your home will get purified.

Serenity In Music

The sound of music fills the home with positive energy in the same way it fills our soul. Play bhajans, musical instruments or any soothing, especially in the mornings and evenings and get soaked in it. Music from the wind chimes or temple bells breaks the negativity. Ring the temple bell daily and hang a wind chime outside and allow wind to play it.

Abode Of The Almighty

Enter a temple and immediately all the positive thoughts and energy engulfs you, isn't it? Even if you are an atheist, still make sure that your house has statues, images of God, religious symbol or even a small temple. It will fill the home with positive vibes and peaceful energy. Just avoid hanging it outside the main entrance or facing it towards the main door.

Vastu Shastra, an ancient mystic philosophy of architecture, can design a perfect home for you where there is no space for negativity. So, take its help and make your lives better.