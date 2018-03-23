Quick Tips On Keeping The Kitchen Clean

1. Tea Is For More Than Mere Drinking

Who does not like a steaming pot of tea? But little do we know that tea can be used for other purposes as well. To use it as a cleaning agent, all one needs to do is to brew a pot that is four times the normal strength and then wipe the stove with the same.

While doing so, try to use the original tea leaves and not the tea bags that are easily available. Tea has a number of tannins that make it hard for grease and food to stick to, which in turn makes cleaning quick and easy. In fact, if you have not cleaned your kitchen for a long time and you find your sink to be really dirty, you can extend this tip to your sink as well.

2. Short Shell-life Products

All of us know that things like baking powder have a short shelf-life. Even if it is kept in the fridge, it is not meant to be used for more than 30 days. When you need to dispose off the baking powder, make it a practice to dump it down your waste bin and then run water over the same. If this is done periodically every couple of months once, it can be ensured that the garbage bins do not stink.

3. Cleaning The Oven

For people who are used to baking cakes and doing all sorts of cooking in the microwave, cleaning the same often turns out to be a dreaded exercise. The situation aggravates when there is some sort of a spill and your microwave is in a sticky mess (this is particularly true with respect to the bottom of the oven). In such a situation, the best thing that one can do is to sprinkle salt over the spill. We will see that within a few minutes in the hot oven, the spill will turn into ash and once the oven has cooled down, one can easily wipe it off with a wet cloth.

5. Cleaning Stainless Steel

One of the best agents for cleaning stainless steel is vodka. All that one needs to do is to dab a sponge in vodka and wipe the stainless steel plate or vessel with the same. If the stainless steel item is not really dirty, one can go dabbing a few drops of vodka on a paper towel. Cleaning with this towel will ensure that your stainless steel utensils look new for years.

6. Sink Cleaning

For many people, this might look like the most disgusting part of the kitchen cleaning drive. However, the fact remains that this is one of the most important parts of the entire exercise of kitchen cleaning. The trick here is that once you are done cleaning your sink with soap (the way you would normally do), make it a point to wipe olive oil or baby oil and wait for the sink to dry before using it. This will ensure that the food stains do not take hold and your sink will remain cleaner for longer.

7. Smelling Good

The trick to a kitchen that smells well does not lie in expensive room fresheners. Instead, all that you have to do is buy a simple lemon and poke holes in it with a toothpick. Then, put it in the oven and bake in 300 degree F, for about 10 to 15 minutes. Then, leave the door of the oven ajar, so that the wonderful aroma can penetrate the entire room. If you do not have an oven, you can boil the pierced lemon in some water for 20 to 25 minutes to get similar results.

8. Do Not Be Lazy

While this golden rule applies to almost everything in life, it is all the way truer when it comes to keeping the kitchen clean. Wipe every appliance after use. If you feel that the appliance did not get dirty during the use, you can wipe it with a dry cloth. Keeping the counter-top appliance clean is of utmost importance and will go a long way in ensuring a clean kitchen.