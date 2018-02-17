Cleaning your house with Borax

Imagine a beautiful day where you are taking a trip down to your nearest supermarket. You have a list of things that you need to buy in your head and topping the chart of that list is-

a. Phenol/Phenyl, for keeping your house neat and clean.

b. 'Hit’, for killing all the rodents and pests that hide in the shadows of your house

c. A fungicide to remove any sort of fungus in your house.

When you reach the supermarket you see all these new products whose advertisements you’ve seen and all of them seem to guarantee 100% results. So you end up buying three different products for three different jobs.

You’re happy because why wouldn’t you be? But, hold up though, did you know all these different 'jobs’ do not require different products?

Sorry to smash your happiness into tiny pieces of dust particles, but I’m here to endow you with a little more knowledge, so that you spend that extra cash you save on a tiny treat for yourself.

The only thing you require for these various different household functions is Borax!

What Is Borax?



Borax, also known as Sodium Borate, Sodium Tetraborate or Disodium Tetraborate, is a naturally occurring mineral and one of the important boron compounds. The chemical formula of Borax is Na2B4O7 • 10H2O. It is used in detergents, cosmetics, and also acts as an insecticide and a fungicide among its many other properties.

How Does Borax Help To Keep The House Clean?

1) Pest Control:

Pests are one of the most notorious creatures that take refuge in our homes. We buy millions of products to get rid of the different kinds of insects and spend a few bucks on pest control at least twice a year. However, Borax is a pesticide and an insecticide, so it helps in getting rid of all these pests that infiltrate your homes.

It drives cockroaches and ants away, keeps mice out of the house and if we sprinkle borax powder on our mattresses, it keeps the bedbugs that are such an itch in our ass far away from the mattresses. Borax is a solution to keeping almost all the pests away.

2) Cleaning:

Borax is a compound used in most detergents because it removes stains quite easily. Thus, borax can be used directly (mixed with water), to remove dirty stains from clothes, mattresses, pots, pans and almost anything. It can also be added to the detergent that we already use to wash clothes for a better cleaning experience.

You can also use Borax to clean your floor and it also helps in removing rust (to be mixed with lemon juice). Thus, Borax acts as an all-purpose cleaner and helps us save that extra cash that we would’ve spent on buying a few expensive products.

3) Fungicide:

As mentioned earlier, Borax is a fungicide, it kills molds and hinders its growth. Borax powder is generally recommended by doctors too, whenever someone has a fungal infection, it can help to get rid of the fungus from our body.

Moreover, it does not have any side effects because it does not have any hazardous chemicals mixed with it. It is a disinfectant that kills bacteria and germs too. Thus, Borax is highly recommended for any sort of fungal infection, or to impede the growth of fungus in our houses, in general.

4) Other Uses:

It acts as a deodorizer, as it kills the smelly bacteria and minimizes bad odour. So you can make your room, fridge, bathroom, etc., smell better using Borax. It also kills unnecessary parasites, creepers, and weeds that grow here and there, it also helps in softening water and is used to preserve food in many countries.

Is Borax Toxic?

In comparison to the many other chemicals used, Borax is not toxic at all. All the rumours that you heard about Borax spreading cancer are definitely false. However, it is advised to keep Borax, especially Borax in powder form away from children or pets, as they may eat it and that could cause problems because the pH level of Borax is 9, making it highly alkaline.

So, all in all, Borax seems like a go-to mineral that could be used to perform a lot of household tasks. Moreover, Borax is not at all expensive and can be used for so many purposes, making it one of the most important products that one must have in their homes.