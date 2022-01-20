Just In
Remodelling Your Kitchen? Here Are 8 Must-Haves To Take It To The Next Level
Whether you are building from scratch, remodelling an old kitchen, or refreshing a few elements - we all want the heart of our home to be beautiful. And if you are someone who loves cooking and baking, you are naturally going to spend a chunk of your time in there - so why not make the place a bit more fun and interesting?
Here's a guide to some of the must-have things that can effortlessly elevate your kitchen's style.
Ideas For Remodelling Your Kitchen
1. Enclosed trash and recycling
Bins for garbage and recycling take up floor space, often smell bad, and can attract your ever-so curious pets. A hidden storage solution is ideal. Custom cabinets can incorporate compartments for garbage and recycling bins.
2. A well-lit cabinet
Most people make the mistake of relying on one ceiling-mounted fixture to illuminate the entire kitchen area. However, it is becoming more common for homeowners to have professionals design and install extensive lighting below, above, and inside their cabinets, as well as recessed can lights. Combining a variety of light fixtures creates the best mood.
3. Specialised storage
Organize everything from spices to pots and pans with custom cabinets, deep drawers, dividers, and inserts.
4. Two-tone cabinetry
Adding multiple cabinet colours to the same room adds personality to your home and kitchen. This popular trend goes far beyond black and white. Incorporating shades of grey with natural wood and your favourite door style creates an outstanding appearance.
5. Multipurpose island
Need more surface area, seating, storage, and more? A kitchen island can help. With a large island, you can interact with children who are doing their homework as well as socialize with guests.
6. Statement lighting fixtures
Larger lights serve more than just as a source of illumination. Use statement fixtures in a central area, such as an island, dining room table or entrance, to maximize their impact.
7. Built-in refrigerator
In order to achieve a built-in look, there are refrigerators that are so shallow that they line up perfectly with lower cabinets. In addition, the hinges allow them to fully open. The addition of custom panels will also enhance the aesthetics of your kitchen by blending your refrigerator and freezer into the adjacent cabinetry.
8. Farmhouse sink
Known as farmhouse sinks or front apron sinks, farmhouse sinks are a timeless feature in any kitchen. From a practical standpoint, they are large enough to accommodate large pots, and shorter persons have easier access to the sink.
