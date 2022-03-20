Just In
Inside Hrithik Roshan's Home In Mumbai: Know About The Maritime-Inspired Interiors [PICS]
Located at the Juhu sea-front in Mumbai, Hrithik Roshan's home is inspired by all things nautical. His residence located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the building has been merged into one and designed as a duplex villa. Hrithik Roshan's home in Mumbai is considered to be spread over an area of 38,000 square feet with a terrace of 6,500 square feet. It is facilitated with 10 parking spots in the building.
Love for the Beach
The house is designed by Ashiesh Shah for the three Roshan boys - Hrithik, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan. Hrithik Roshan's house in Mumbai was designed as an extension of his love for beach life, travel, and family. To describe the process of designing the home, Hrithik Roshan told Vogue India, "Building this home was about discovering myself. I wanted to explore what would manifest on the outside if I went by what I felt inside."
The larger furniture pieces draw a nautical reference and are sourced from Dubai-based stores such as Aati, Nautica and The One. Many other furniture pieces were brought from the homegrown brand Simone. Accent elements such as delicate corals, wooden sailboats and driftwood acrylic stools justify the maritime design concept of Hrithik Roshan's home.
These design elements make the home appear relaxed and comforting. It resonates with Roshan's idea of a home when he mentioned, "A home tied up in rules is not really a home. A home is about people feeling like they can be themselves, relax, kick off their shoes."
The Living Room
The living room is designed as a reflection of the hobbies and lifestyle of the father-sons trio. The family photos of Roshans taken by Bharat Sikka are mounted on a moveable grid in a corner wall of the living room to personalise the space. The couches are sourced from B&B Italia paired with Kelly Hoppen cushions. An all-white bar is designed in the far corner of the living room to add the character of a bachelor pad to the house.
A den adjoins the living room which acts as a recreational space. The space has a white-washed brick wall used for projecting movies which act as the heart of the house. The den area also accommodates a billiards table, a foosball counter and a chocolate-dispensing vending machine.
The Dining Room
The design of the dining room breaks through the neutral colour palette of the house and champions vibrant accents. The room houses an extendable Astrolab glass dining table by Roche Bobois. This six-seater dining table with sleek wooden chairs at Hrithik Roshan's house is the focal point of the room. A plush rug and a bright yellow centrepiece on the table complete the look of the dining area.
The Terrace
A balcony or terrace area is attached to the living room. It incorporates a separate sitting area and a Dedon hanging lounger allowing to create some "me time" for the actor. The balcony floor is covered with wooden panels and a swing hangs, lending a warm touch to the space.
A black telescope is placed on the balcony that provides an excellent view of the Arabian Sea. Walls in the house are adorned with meaningful quotes and Latinate aphorisms. The house serves a slice of the Roshans' lives through material, art and design.
Photo Credit: Architectural Digest and Vogue India / Björn Wallander.
