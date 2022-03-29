Chaitra Navratri Decoration Ideas For The 9-Day Festival Decor oi-Pragya Sharma

Celebrated in the month of March, Chaitra Navratri marks the first day of the Hindu calendar. The nine days that follow are filled with divinity and prayers in respect of goddess Durga. But, apart from holy rituals, Navratri in every home is marked with bright and colorful decorations. The festival coincides with the beginning of the summer season in India and is therefore celebrated with a fresh and breezy approach. If you are seeking to amp up your house for Chaitra Navratri 2022, here are a few home decor ideas you can use.

1. Declutter Your Home

First things first, you should begin with decluttering your home because Navratri is a celebration of the Hindu goddess Durga who resides in cleanliness. Chaitra Navratri being the festival of purification, all the negative energy must be swiped away from the homes. So, make sure that you clean every nook and corner of your home to welcome health and prosperity for you and your family.

2. Decorate with Flowers

Decorate your home this Navratri season with wreaths of marigold flowers on the door and windows. Likewise, you can create an accent wall in your living room by installing floral curtains made in marigolds, roses, and orchids. If you want to take the floral decoration a notch higher, you can style your mandir as a floral mandap. The flowers will add color to your home and will also serve the purpose of a fragrant room freshener.

3. Use Antique Earthen Decor

This Chaitra Navratri decorates your home with earthen pots embedded in intricate mirror work and shiny laces. Enhance your space with vintage antiques, brass idols, and ornamental pieces to enrich your ambiance. You can add traditional accessories such as vases, printed cushions, and handcrafted products to your dining room where the whole family can enjoy festive meals during the nine days of Navratri.

4. Spill in the Colours

You can give your walls a makeover this Navratri with ethnic tones of earthy green, red, bright yellow, or vibrant orange which work great with the summer vibe. Replace your soft furnishings with decorative colored fabrics. You can even style your home every day according to the nine colors of the Chaitra Navratri festival. Deck up your walls with beautifully curated mythological paintings and dress your floor with traditional Indian-style carpet for an instant festive home makeover. You can style up your sofas with cushions covered in silk cases with decorative throws.

5. Traditional Floor Art

Rangoli plays a major role in all Hindu festivals as the flagbearer of joy and happiness. They are colorful, intricate, and elaborate designs on the floor usually seen in front of the door or lobby areas. Apart from colors, you can create a rangoli with flower petals and leaves. To complete the rangoli decoration, brighten it up by placing earthen diyas on top.

6. Light Up with Diyas

You can light up diyas on all the nine days of Chaitra Navratri after your puja rituals in the spirit of festive celebrations. Give your diyas a personal touch by decorating them with hand-painting and DIY crafts. If you cannot invest the time to make DIY diyas, you can buy them from local artisans. Burlap lanterns, mason jars, and decorative lamps can add a festive touch to your home. Light up your temple space around the deity with LED lights and ethnic diyas to make the altar look bright. Add character to your home with floating candles and flower petals placed in a traditional vessel.

7. Toran and Wall Hangings

A toran is a string of flowers and leaves that are placed over doors to ward off evil. Welcome your guests with a variety of toran hangings with embroidery and mirror work or by arranging marigold and mango leaves next to each other. You can also make your own handmade toran by using upcycle old papers, faux flowers, beads, and stonework.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 9:00 [IST]