Home Decor: Chandeliers, Table Lamps, Pendant Lights - 11 Best Lighting Products To Have In Your Bedroom
Just because bedrooms are primarily for sleeping, they don't have to be completely dark. However, the bedroom should have portable and installed lighting to ensure adequate illumination for activities such as dressing and reading. Additionally, your bedroom's lighting should also provide a calming and soothing atmosphere that allows you to relax. If you think about it, the lighting ideas that pertain to your home, in general, apply to the bedroom as well.
Let's take a look at the different types of lights you can install in your bedroom to make it extra cosy!
1. Table Lamps
Table lamps can be used for task lighting and accent lighting. Table lamps are great for illuminating socks, jewellery, and other stuff on the dresser. If you put it on a nightstand, you can easily read while sitting comfy on your bed. Before you buy a bedside lamp, make sure the switch is easy to reach and control from your bed.
2. Recessed Lighting
A bedroom needs general lighting just like any other room. Ensure there's enough light for dressing and keep the atmosphere warm and relaxing. Dimmable recessed lighting means you can adjust the brightness while getting ready on a cloudy morning or when you're getting ready for bed.
3. Sconces
Sconces on either side of the bed can make reading at night much more pleasant. In a bedroom, the standard height of a sconce is 6 feet, with some adjustments if the ceiling is higher or the bed is lower. For example, place upward facing sconces above eye level so the bulbs don't show.
4. Ceiling Fans
Ceiling fans with lights make a room feel airy and provide overhead lighting. Choose a fan with shades that cover the bulbs.
5. Chandeliers
Chandeliers are a great way to add luxury to a bedroom. You'll want something smaller in a bedroom, around 20 inches in diameter. Try an oversized beaded chandelier around 30 inches across if you want to make your bedroom feel more spacious and inviting.
6. Track Lighting
You can affix track lights to draw attention to artwork or highlight some special features in your bedroom. Installed on metal tracks, these lights act as a subdued version of ambient lighting. These work best in a minimalist bedroom with a high ceiling. They're also great for large walk-in closets.
7. Pendant Lights
Pendant lights are typically used in kitchens, but you can use them in your bedroom if you want to mix things up. For example, hanging pendant lights on either side of the bed frees up space on bedside tables, and hanging them over dressers and vanities adds fashion and function to the room.
8. Standing Lamps
Standing lamps are great for reading nooks in bedrooms. Get one with a downward focus for optimal task lighting. Standing lamps also offer design flexibility.
9. Lanterns
You can use electric lanterns to light up your bedroom. Not only do they look cool, but they're bright too. Therefore, the old-style lantern will be perfect if you want a rustic feel.
10. Nightlights
Add some light to your bedroom with nightlights. You can put them near the bathroom door for visibility or under your bed for a floating effect. Also, fix LED lights in front of your wardrobes to make your bedroom look more spacious. These will make the room appear larger as well.
11. Rope or fairy lighting
You can't go wrong with rope or fairy lighting in the bedroom if you put them in the right place. These lights can be run on the sides of your bed or the back of your headboard. These lights come in a variety of sizes, so you can also hang them from the ceiling.
[img source: pinterest]