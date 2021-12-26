Home Decor: Chandeliers, Table Lamps, Pendant Lights - 11 Best Lighting Products To Have In Your Bedroom

1. Table Lamps Table lamps can be used for task lighting and accent lighting. Table lamps are great for illuminating socks, jewellery, and other stuff on the dresser. If you put it on a nightstand, you can easily read while sitting comfy on your bed. Before you buy a bedside lamp, make sure the switch is easy to reach and control from your bed.

2. Recessed Lighting A bedroom needs general lighting just like any other room. Ensure there's enough light for dressing and keep the atmosphere warm and relaxing. Dimmable recessed lighting means you can adjust the brightness while getting ready on a cloudy morning or when you're getting ready for bed.

3. Sconces Sconces on either side of the bed can make reading at night much more pleasant. In a bedroom, the standard height of a sconce is 6 feet, with some adjustments if the ceiling is higher or the bed is lower. For example, place upward facing sconces above eye level so the bulbs don't show.

4. Ceiling Fans Ceiling fans with lights make a room feel airy and provide overhead lighting. Choose a fan with shades that cover the bulbs.

5. Chandeliers Chandeliers are a great way to add luxury to a bedroom. You'll want something smaller in a bedroom, around 20 inches in diameter. Try an oversized beaded chandelier around 30 inches across if you want to make your bedroom feel more spacious and inviting.

6. Track Lighting You can affix track lights to draw attention to artwork or highlight some special features in your bedroom. Installed on metal tracks, these lights act as a subdued version of ambient lighting. These work best in a minimalist bedroom with a high ceiling. They're also great for large walk-in closets.

7. Pendant Lights Pendant lights are typically used in kitchens, but you can use them in your bedroom if you want to mix things up. For example, hanging pendant lights on either side of the bed frees up space on bedside tables, and hanging them over dressers and vanities adds fashion and function to the room.

8. Standing Lamps Standing lamps are great for reading nooks in bedrooms. Get one with a downward focus for optimal task lighting. Standing lamps also offer design flexibility.

9. Lanterns You can use electric lanterns to light up your bedroom. Not only do they look cool, but they're bright too. Therefore, the old-style lantern will be perfect if you want a rustic feel.

10. Nightlights Add some light to your bedroom with nightlights. You can put them near the bathroom door for visibility or under your bed for a floating effect. Also, fix LED lights in front of your wardrobes to make your bedroom look more spacious. These will make the room appear larger as well.