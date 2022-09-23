Amazon Great Indian Festival: Upto 70% Off On Wooden, Colourful Sofa Sets Decor oi-Amritha K

Amazon Great Indian Festival is here! The right sofa set enhances and reflects your standard of living. If you're looking for a living room furniture set, it's all about comfort and looks to make your house look good. It's essential to look at things like fabric, wood, and more when choosing a sofa set.

If you're looking for a premium collection of sofas, you're at the right place. Here is a list of 10 sofa sets that are sure to elevate your rooms -and they are on offer at the Amazon Great Indian Festival with up to 70% off.

1. Seater Sapling Green Sofa

You'll love the Kiki Sofa because it's soft, comfortable, and roomy. This sofa is sure to brighten up any room with a contemporary design. With lavish upholstery and a strong wood frame, it's built to last. The wood is termite and mould resistant. It comes in two and three-seater options and will fit anywhere. The manufacturers swear that their sole goal is to provide the best comfort you can get as you settle in on its soft, comfy seat cushions.

2. 4-Seater Wooden Sofa Cum Bed

With premium comfort, Seventh Heaven Sofa Beds are great for everyday use. The integrated design, manufacturing and quality control process is single-mindedly focused on delivering the industry's most innovative series of styles with the best quality and finish. Using quality craftsmanship, these products are for a good price.

3. Foldable 3-Seater Sofa Cum Bed

A sofa that's so comfy, you'll never be alone. And it turns into a double bed so you can sleep soundly! The Sofabed Two switches from a three-seater sofa and lounger to a bed for two with a simple click-clack mechanism, so now you can host your friends without worrying about finding a room.

4. Sheesham Wood 5 Seater Sofa

You can't go wrong with a sofa set for your home. Crafted from teak wood of the best quality, it's truly exquisite. It's really durable, so you don't have to worry about it going out of style. This teak wooden sofa includes a two-seater sofa and a three-seater sofa with an additional single-seater sofa. All of them are made to international standards regarding quality and aesthetics. They have all got very comfy backrests.

5. L Shape 5 Seater Sofa Set

You're living room creates the first impression of your lifestyle on guests. The Chandler L-Shape 5-seater Sofa Set from Adorn India will brighten up your house and fill it with luxury in a way that's just right for you. With this sofa set, your living room becomes a very welcoming space and is super practical. This sofa set looks modern with four thick padded cushions and high-density recron fibre. This cushion has removable zip covers so you can wash them regularly and relax all night without feeling uncomfortable.

6. Solid Teak Wood Sofa Cums Bed

Modern Sheesham Wood 5-Seater Sofa with walnut finish expresses a comfortable environment. The cover can be changed into other fabric materials. With self-assembly instructions and essential accessories, the product only needs to be assembled by the customer.

7. Wooden Sofa Set

With this 40x28.5x31 inch sofa from Home Furniture, you get strength and durability. The cushion foam density is 32, the backrest cushion's thickness is 3.5 inches, and the seating cushion's thickness is 5 inches. Cushion covers are included in the pack, so there's no need to buy them separately. Plus, they're zip-ups so that you can wash them. The drawers let you store stuff too.

8. LHS 6 Seater L Shape Sofa Set

If we are talking about comfort, then how can we forget sofas? The most charming addition to any space, Wooden Sets do not just add glitz to the rooms but also make it easy for you to relax as it is the gateway to ultimate relaxation. Casaliving is proud to offer you a modern and comfortable sofa set for your living room.

9. 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed

The Dr Smith 3 Seater Sofa Cum Bed is made of premium washable fabric. One cushion cover is available without filler, while the filling material is HD foam. This foam will provide extra support, cushioning, and comfort. The seating capacity is 3 Seater. They come in a variety of colours so that everyone can find something that fits their needs. They can be spot cleaned or dry-cleaned.

10. Sheesham Wood Sofa

There is nothing better than adding a touch of elegance to your decor with this Sheesham Wood Sofa that would be a great addition to your living space. Made by artisans using traditional methods, you'll get the best-in-class sofa made from quality materials for long-term use. This sofa is elegantly styled and looks great in any room. With its modern and contemporary look, you can create a stylish living room space with this sofa set. Made In India, this sofa set accommodates your guests comfortably and adds a touch of splendour to your home. Designed to be efficient, they're soft and cosy so you can relax there.

