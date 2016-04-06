8 Simple Tips To Clean Your House This Ugadi Decor lekhaka-Staff

Ugadi is the celebration of New Year, which is celebrated in almost all cultures of India. If the welcoming celebration of the New Year is known as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, in Bengal, people celebrate it as 'Nobo-Borsho’. This year it will be celebrated on 25 March.

Similarly, in Assam, this occasion is known as Bihu. May be the name is different, but the feel of the festival is same everywhere.

During any festival, you would naturally want your house to be decorated well, right? As Ugadi is not very far, you must have been started to clean your house and decorate it.

So, what are the easy ways to clean your house this Ugadi? With easy tips to clean house this Ugadi, you can be ready to celebrate the festival with your family and friends.

The beginning of new time must be holy and auspicious, so that it brings prosperity and happiness to you all. Like Diwali or Navratri, this is another traditional festival of our Indian culture, in which you need to decorate your house and clean it up thoroughly.

1. Go For A Whitewash: The true meaning of celebrating Ugadi is to eliminate all old and negative aspects from your surrounding and be prepared to welcome everything new and positive. Go for a whitewash of your house to make it look more refreshed and new. 2. Clean Enclosed Parts: Ugadi also means to remove unnecessary materials from your life. Start from your house. Check out your drawers and cupboards and eliminate everything you don't need at all. This is obviously one of the easiest ways to clean your house this Ugadi. 3. Decorate The Front Door: To welcome new life, prosperity, abundance and happiness, you should clean up the front door and decorate it with mango leaf toranas. People also decorate the front door with banana plants, garlands and flowers. Such decoration symbolises good fortune. 4. Cleaning The Front Yard: This is one of the best tips to clean your house this Ugadi. In many households, the front yard is cleaned for making beautiful rangolis. People, who live in apartments, sweep and mop floors clean and well to make rangolis. The designs of flowers and leaves symbolise the elements such as abundance and prosperity in life for the New Year. 5. Clean Beforehand: While you're thinking of effective tips to clean house this Ugadi, you should maintain this one. You have a lot of preparation to do, so don't keep the house cleaning part for the last moment. Start 2 weeks before the occasion so that you don't get exhausted during the festival. 6. Cleaning Curtains: Make sure to wash your curtains 2-3 days before the festival, as it will surely help in adding to the look of your room. Also, you could replace old curtains with bright-coloured ones to lighten up the atmosphere around in your home. 7. Wash Small Show Piece Items And Use Artificial Flowers: Hopefully you have got some useful tips to clean house this Ugadi. Wherever you live in this country, the rituals are almost the same. And the meaning is to welcome positive things to your life. You can wash or rinse small show piece items and make use of artificial flowers to decorate your house. 8. You Could Use Paper Cups & Plates To Avoid Dirty Utensils: You can't forget about Ugadi special recipes like Holiage or Obbattu. And would certainly serve your guests with it too. But the extra load of utensils can take away most of your time, so use paper cups and plates to make your work more easier. Enjoy the festival with all these rituals. Happy Ugadi!