Gudi Padwa 2020: Festival Decoration That Will Add Beauty To Your Home Decor

The 'Gudi' Padwa is basically a festival to usher the new year into your home and hearth. There is lots of religious philosophy behind it but most Marathi people (whose festival it is) concern themselves more with the decoration and celebration part of this festival. As the new year starts on the first of Chaitra, everything new and auspicious is in league.

At the heart of the Gudi Padwa festival decoration is the 'Gudi' literally meaning flag. This year the festival will be celebrated on 25 March. The decoration of the Gudi has some special aspects to it.

Essentials Of The Gudi:

1. First and foremost is the flag itself. If you have observed the traditional Indian decor of some temples then you will know what it looks like. It is a satin cloth with zari embroidered borders. It is typically yellow or green in colour. Actually, it was the flag raised by the victorious army in the past.

2. The gudi cloth is placed on 'gaohi', the prasad or offering for Gudi Padwa. It is a special sweet made on this occasion.

3. The Gudi must have neem leaves for purification, mango leaves for fresh beginning and a garland of marigolds to signify a fragrant beginning.

4. An inverted copper or silver pot is planted on the top of the Gudi to complete it. The peace symbol of the swastika is drawn with kum kum (vermillion) on it.

5. The Gudi has to be hoisted high because it is actually symbolic of a flag. Most people use a stick or rod to hoist it in their houses.

6. The main session of praying happens around this structure as it is the symbolic good for the day and the year.

The Rest Of Your House:

The rest of home decorating ideas for Gudi Padwa are not technical. You can use your imagination to make the most of your Indian decor for the day. There are just a few places that have special importance.

1. The Entrance: What ever good energies enter your house is through the main gateway. So the entrance is grandly decorated in all homes. The string of fresh mango leaves called 'toran' is a must.

2. Rangoli Designs: Rangoli is an integral part of Indian festival decoration and also the Hindu religion. So rangoli designs are made outside the entrance to welcome the good spirits of the new year. Colours symbolise positivity; that is the logic behind making these vibrant floor designs outside homes.

3. Flowers For A Fragrant Beginning: Flowers are usually scattered around the place where the Gudi is hoisted. You can also make floor designs with flower petals here.

Gudi Padwa is basically a very vibrant festival, full of colours and flowers. So do the festival decoration to your heart's content and feast on goodies.