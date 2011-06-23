Pooja Room Decoration Ideas For Festival Decor oi-Amrisha Sharma

The Pooja Room is the most attractive and important room in the house and every Indian home will have an additonal room where the idols are placed to pray to daily. House owners always keep their Pooja Room decorative. But special decoration ideas for the Pooja Room is required when the festive season comes closer. The right accessories and right type of decoration can add to the divine ambience.

Here are a few Pooja Room decoration ideas for festivals:

1. Before the pooja room decoration for festival starts place the idols in right direction. According to the Vaastu ( ancient Indian science of architecture), place the idols of worship in the north-east direction to bring prosperity, peace of mind, wealth and happiness. So, for a festival or small house pooja, use this direction for fruitful results.

2. For festivals, use idols or images based on the celebrations. If it is a big celebration then use big idols to make it visible to guests.

3. Cover the background by sticking rose petals on the wall. If the wall doesn't have a stain-proof paint then take a saffron or yellow colored chart sheet and stick petals. Attach the chart papers to a board and place it in the background. You can also use marigold flowers but small petals can be messy. Paint the chart paper with glue and sprinkle marigold petals in quantities to make a flower filled paper.

4. Decorate the mandap with flowers related to the idol such as lotus is related to Goddess Laxmi, hibiscus flower is for Lord Hanuman to name a few. Use such colourful flower garlands for walls of the pooja room. Decorate the upper door frame of the pooja room entrance with mango leaves.

5. Decorate the pooja thali with betel leaves as the base to give a divine touch. Cover the bottom of the thali by hanging beads attached to thread.

6. Buy small jute buckets and place flowers in them for the Aarti stage. Place the diya (lamp) over a cellophane paper to avoid getting oil or ghee stains on the floor. You can also use hanging diya stands if you have.

7. Depending on the idol size choose clothes and garlands, use garlands with colourful beads and pearls.

8. Hanging bells complete the Pooja Room decoration for festival and makes the perfect divine ambiance so try to put two-four hanging bells for the celebration.

So, follow these Pooja Room decoration ideas and tips for festivals.