World Mosquito Day 2019: History, Significance And Facts About Mosquitoes

World Mosquito Day is observed on 20 August every year to raise awareness about the diseases transmitted by mosquitoes and how to prevent them. If we look at the WHO report on mosquito-based deaths worldwide annually, it would cross 500 million. It is one of the most dangerous vector diseases that kills one child every 30 seconds and 3000 children every day.

As per the UNICEF report, around 40% of the population worldwide stays at areas where the risk of malaria is higher. Monsoon is regarded as breeding season for mosquitoes and so, the number of people suffering from mosquito-borne diseases increases in the season every year.

History Of World Mosquito Day

In 1987, a British doctor named Ronald Ross discovered a close link between mosquitoes and the deadliest disease of all time, named malaria. He found that female mosquitoes are the ones responsible for the transmission of malaria parasites in humans through a bite.

To thank this groundbreaking research of Sir Ross and his team, The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine announced this day to be celebrated as 'World Mosquito Day' to raise awareness by campaign or exhibitions on the causes and prevention from this deadliest disease. This day is also meant for fundraising so that more research can be carried out for its cure.

Type Of Mosquitoes And Diseases Caused By Them

1. Aedes

These mosquitoes are marked by black and white patches on the body. They cause diseases like dengue, rift valley fever, zika, yellow fever, and chikungunya.

2. Anopheles

These mosquitoes are marked by pale or dark marks on the wings. They cause diseases like malaria and lymphatic filariasis (also known as elephantiasis).

3. Culex

These mosquitoes are marked by brown scales on the body. They cause diseases like elephantiasis and West Nile fever.

Prevention Against Mosquito-borne Diseases During Monsoon

Prevent mosquitoes from breeding in your area

Keep windows and doors tightly closed

Take a shower every day or stay clean as mosquitoes are attracted by sweat in the body

Never forget to sleep under a mosquito net

Wear light-coloured clothes

Use natural mosquito-repellant

Keep the dustbin covered every time.

Facts About Mosquitoes

There are around 40 species of Anopheles mosquitoes which are responsible for malaria in humans. Mosquitoes bite mostly at dawn or early morning.

Aedes aegypti, a kind of Aedes mosquito, can live without water for more than a year.

One of the methods to stop mosquito bite is to use insecticide-treated nets. They can also be prevented by coating walls and other surfaces by residual insecticides.

Female mosquitoes are the ones that bite as they require blood for the egg production while male mosquitoes feed on flower nectars or sugar sources.