21 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites

Mosquitoes are mostly found in areas of high humidity and survive by sucking blood from the host. Mosquito bites not only cause irritation and redness but through biting, they can lead to diseases like malaria, dengue and zika. Mosquito bites on skin cause intense pain, swelling, and itching. Mosquito bites can also lead to severe diseases like dengue and malaria, which can be fatal in the event of a lack of proper care and treatment[1] .

Though there are many mosquito repellents available in the market today to kill or deter mosquitoes, you can also get rid of mosquitoes by going the natural way. If you live in an area where there are quite a number of mosquitoes, it is recommended you use a mosquito net to protect infants less than 2 months of age from the mosquito bites[2] .

Continue reading to know the different easy ways through which you can treat mosquito bites at home.

Herbal And Kitchen Remedies For Mosquito Bites

From lime to baking soda paste, chose your remedy for mosquito bites [3] [4] [5] [6] [7] [8] .

1. Aloe vera

Fresh aloe vera gel not only helps in cooling down the area around the bite, but it also helps ease the swelling and itching caused by it. The anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera provide instant relief from the irritation.

2. Onion

A fresh slice of onion on the bite can magically relieve the sting out of the bite and reduce the inflammation and the itching sensation fairly immediately. The onion juice can help reduce the sting and irritation. Also, its antifungal property also is beneficial in curbing any infections. Even garlic can be used.

3. Ice cube

An ice cube or cold pack can be a surprisingly effective remedy for mosquito bites. The ice numbs the area and helps control swelling. Wrap cubes in a towel and press against bites for 10 minutes (or for as long as you can tolerate).

4. Tea bag

One of the best home remedies for mosquito bites swelling, tea bags are widely used for getting relief from the bite. Natural tannins in tea act as an astringent, drawing toxins out of the skin and helping to lessen your discomfort. Press a used tea bag against your bites until the itching subsides.

5. Lemon

The anti-inflammatory and aesthetic properties of lemon help reduce the chances of developing infection and provide relief from the itching.

6. Tea tree oil

The antiseptic properties in tea tree oil make it an effective cure for treating a variety of skin-related symptoms, including mosquito bites. Dab a little essential oil onto a cotton swab and rub it on the affected area. This will help reduce the swelling and itchiness.

7. Baking soda

This is one of the most effective natural ways to cure mosquito bites. A strong alkaline solution will often ease insect itching. Add a few drops of water to some baking soda, mix it into a paste, apply it directly onto bug bites, and allow to dry. The alkalinity of baking soda can help neutralize the acidic pH of an infected area and reduce itching.

8. Apple cider vinegar

In the same way that baking soda can help neutralize a bug bite, a swab of apple cider vinegar (or a few cupfuls diluted in a bath) can help balance the pH of an infected area. Apple cider vinegar is comparatively less acidic than other kinds of vinegar and a good choice for restoring your natural pH levels [9].

9. Peppermint

Mash the leaves of peppermint into a paste and apply it to the areas of mosquito bites for a cooling sensation. It will give a soothing effect on the area and relieve the pain.

10. Alcohol

Rubbing alcohol can help soothe the itching. Apply a little alcohol on a neat cotton swab and apply on the affected area. This instantly cools the skin and stops the itch, providing instant relief.

11. Wet aspirin

Aspirin has strong anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can effectively control the swelling and pain caused by mosquito bites. Rub a wet aspirin over the affected area and this will aid in relieving the pain, itching and swelling on the bite area.

Caution: Do not use this method if the person is allergic to aspirin [10].

12. Toothpaste

Simply dab some toothpaste onto the affected area. This can work wonders to relieve itching. Regular flavoured toothpaste is the best option and you can use any non-gel toothpaste. Rub it on your bite and let it dry overnight. Wash in the morning with cold water and mild soap. The toothpaste will dry the bite out, removing any irritation [11].

13. Deodorant

Applying deodorant gives relief from pain as it will give a cooling sensation. It will also relieve the swelling and itching caused by the bite, as it contains alcohol.

14. Honey

When applied to the affected area, honey help relieve the itching and kills any infection - due to its antiseptic property. It also moisturises the affected area and reduces the swelling.

15. Salt

One of the other very effective methods for treating mosquito bites is applying salt. The antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties of the mineral make it beneficial for this purpose.

16. Coconut oil

On application, the oil forms a protective barrier on the skin and prevents infections; due to the high content of fatty acids and polyphenols in it. These compounds possess anti-inflammatory properties which can prevent itching from mosquito bites [12].

17. Sandalwood

A therapeutic agent consisting of anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, sandalwood helps in combating infections and inflammation that may arise from mosquito bites. It also reduces irritation by providing a cooling effect [13].

18. Neem oil

It is anti-inflammatory in nature and hence can treat inflammation, swelling and itchiness; making it beneficial for curing mosquito bites.

19. Turmeric

A natural healing agent, turmeric has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agents that can be of great help in soothing the itchy area. Mix turmeric powder with water and make a paste and apply it on the area and wash it out once it is dried out.

20. Soap

Although the idea of soap application isn't for healing, it provides instant relief to the itching by flushing out the mosquito's saliva, which is the main cause of itchiness [14].

21. Tulsi

Application of basil is known not only to heal the bite, but also to repel the mosquitoes from biting again.

