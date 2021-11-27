World AIDS Day 2021: How To Take Care Of HIV Positive Family Member Or If You Are An HIV Patient

Unemployment is another issue that makes the lives of HIV-positive individuals difficult in terms of supporting their medical bills or fulfilling other financial needs. Together, these factors lower the quality of life of patients with HIV from both the mental and social health points of view. [2]

HIV is a lifelong disease and its symptoms tend to worsen with time if not managed properly. Along with suffering from the infection symptoms, they also struggle from a number of social problems such as poverty, stigma, depression, cultural beliefs and substance abuse.

However, in many ways, these people face various socioeconomic problems, along with physical problems, which tend to increase the burden on individuals, families, communities and even the government.

With the introduction of advanced treatment methods for people suffering from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) caused due to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), there has been a lot of increase in the survival rates of the patients.

People living with HIV are often concerned about their health and the health of the other members of the families due to the virus spread. They must be aware that HIV infection is not spread by means like: [4]

HIV spread from person to person when any of these fluids are involved by ways such as: [3]

HIV infection is transmitted from an infected person to a healthy individual when the latter comes in direct contact with the bodily fluids of the prior. This is because these body fluids carry the detectable viral load and can spread once come in contact with the body fluids of another person.

People with HIV should be aware of ways in which they can prevent the virus from spreading to others and also keep themselves healthy. The ways include:

How To Take Care Of People Living With HIV?

Taking care of an individual living with HIV is not an easy task as often, more than the patient, the carer faces stress and problems in supporting them. The caretakers need to understand the need of the patient along with their needs and other members of the family.

The caretakers should maintain a balance between being overprotective and helping the patient learn how to be independent despite their condition.

Some of the ways to take care of people living with HIV include:

1. Talking and listening

Talk to people living with HIV about the problem they face and how to deal with those problems. Remember not to force them to open up about their problems and talk to them only when they are ready to share. And when they share anything with you, learn to listen to them patiently and offer your support. Also, make sure the conversation is honest.

2. Helping with diet

People with HIV may need to avoid some of their favourite foods due to their lifelong treatment. In this case, talk to them about the foods they like and also give information on what kind of foods they need to include in their daily diet for their good health. [8]

3. Watching out for their health

The caretakers need to watch out for any changes of physical symptoms in people with HIV. It may include the weight of the patient, their glucose levels, any signs of weakness or their eye health. They should also keep a watch on the medicines they are taking and make sure that no new medicines they are taking without consulting a doctor.

4. Being encouraging

Caretakers must be supporting, loving and encouraging towards their HIV-positive family or friends. They should be able to reassure them that HIV is a manageable disease and some medicines could help manage their condition to a great extent and keep them healthy for life. Also, people with HIV may often refuse their food or medicines, therefore, the caretakers must be able to handle their moods with care and not punish them. [9]

5. Maintaining hygiene at home

A hygienic and clean environment at home is critical to reducing the transmission of infection and to preventing the spread of the disease. Also, maintain hand hygiene by washing hands frequently.

To Conclude

Suicide is a complex clinical issue often associated with HIV infection due to the stigma and fear spread in society. Depression or other psychiatric disorders come secondary in the list of complications linked to AIDS.

It must be remembered that treatment of HIV or its healthy lifelong management is highly possible in the present era. Also, people must be educated about HIV infection so that they may not face any difficulties in living with the condition or taking care of people living with HIV.

Image Credit: freepik.com