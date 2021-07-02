Why Should Women Include Mangoes In Their Diet? 10 Evidence-Based Reasons Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Mango is particularly a rich source of polyphenols like quercetin, gallic acid, kaempferol and ellagic acid; carotenoids (that gives mango the yellow colour) such as provitamin A, beta and alpha-carotene and lutein, along with dietary fibre and vitamin E, says a study.

This antioxidant-rich fruit, also known as the "king of fruits", benefits people of all age groups. For women's health, mangoes are more than just a seasonal fruit as they provide them with a range of health benefits, from preventing breast cancer to maintaining flawless skin.

This article will take you through the amazing health benefits of mangoes for women. Take a look and don't forget to include the fruit in your diet.

1. Gives Flawless Skin

Mango contains many vital antioxidant compounds like vitamin C, quercetin and carotenoids that help promote the health of the skin and give flawless skin. Alpha-tocopherol, an active form of vitamin E, is present in abundance in mango pulp which is renowned for its cell-protection activity.

A study also talks about the protective effect of mangoes from UV rays that may help reduce skin ageing and help in the buildup of collagen. Overall, mangoes are considered great for the skin of all, especially women. [1]

2. Prevents Risk Of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer comes among the top three cancer types prevalent in women. A 2018 report says that breast cancer has statistics of 162468 newly registered cases and 87090 reported deaths. [2] The polyphenols such as gallic acid and gallotannins in mangoes have demonstrated cytotoxic and anti-inflammatory properties against breast cancer in a study.

It says that these polyphenols may help suppress the expression of genes responsible for cancer and decrease the tumour volume by 73 per cent. Therefore, experts suggest that mangoes must be included in the diet. [3]

3. May Help Fight PCOS

According to a study, mangoes (especially their leaves) have a high concentration of phytochemical compounds and polyphenols such as Myo-inositol, mangiferin and gamma-oryzanol. Myo-inositol is an organic compound that belongs to vitamin B and is used in the treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS.

This compound helps regulate the glucose levels in women with PCOS and may help reduce fasting plasma glucose and cholesterol levels in a better way compared to metformin. [4]

4. Maintains Vaginal Health

Certain fungal (Vulvovaginal candidiasis) and bacterial (Bacterial Vaginosis) infections may affect vaginal health and cause symptoms like inflammation, pain and itching at the site of the vagina. According to a study, quercetin and gallic acid have potent anti-inflammatory and anti-itching properties and may help eradicate the infection from the vagina along with treating the symptoms.

These two vital polyphenols are in abundance in mangoes, and that is why, their consumption can help maintain good vaginal health, which is related to a good quality of life. [5]

5. Benefits Menopausal Women

Mangoes are rich in carotenoids like beta-carotene, along with many phenolic acids that may help provide antioxidative and photoprotective effects to the skin. According to a study, consumption of around 85 g of mangoes (around half a cup) can help reduce the development of facial wrinkles and erythema in women. This shows that women must include mangoes in their diet. The study also mentions avoiding the overconsumption of mangoes. [6]

6. Fights Pregnancy Constipation

The prevalence of constipation during pregnancy can range from 24 per cent, 26 per cent and 16 per cent in the first, second and third trimester, says a study. [7] Another study says that polyphenol-rich mango fruit can help provide anti-inflammatory effects in constipation and ease the symptom to a great extent.

Also, the high fibre content and laxative property of mango pulp can help lower intestinal inflammation and improve stool frequency, shape and consistency. [8]

7. Suppresses Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is another commonly found cancer type in women. According to a study, mangiferin, a natural glucosyl xanthone in mangoes [9], may help provide promising anti-cancer and anti-metastatic effects to women with ovarian cancer. The compound may help suppress the progression of epithelial ovarian cancer and reduce the volume and weight of the tumour by downregulating MMP2 and MMP9 genes. [10]

8. Benefits Women With Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a painful gynaecological disease that can affect 6-10 per cent of women of reproductive age. It is characterised by endometrium-like tissue present outside the uterine cavity. Nutrients play a great role in reducing endometriosis-related symptoms, managing the condition and ultimately, improving the quality of life.

A study has shown that vitamin C rich fruits such as mangoes when consumed 75 mcg a day can show positive effects on women with endometriosis. [11]

9. Prevents Anaemia

Iron is an essential micronutrient present in mangoes. Along with that, vitamin C, a potent antioxidant in the fruit, reports 36.4 mg per kg (as per USDA), which is an important nutrient in the absorption of iron in the body. [12] Iron helps in the build of red blood cells, which is deficient in people with anaemia. Therefore, the consumption of mangoes can help prevent the risk of anaemia in women and related complications like mental health problems.

10. May Help Prevent Neural Birth Defects

According to a study, mangoes (especially small and unripe mangoes) have the highest content of folate which could be beneficial for women during pregnancy. Folate is an important vitamin for women, especially of childbearing age and during pregnancy, and its consumption through sources like mangoes can help in the prevention of neural birth defects such as spina bifida in newborns. [13]

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 18:59 [IST]