Just In
- 5 hrs ago Alia Bhatt To Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 Everyday Ponytail Styles To Learn From Bollywood Divas
- 6 hrs ago 5 Temples To Visit If Your Marriage Is Getting Delayed
- 7 hrs ago Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: Beautiful Saree Inspirations From The Legendary Singer
- 9 hrs ago Rise In Antibiotic Resistance Among Indians Is The New Evolving Threat Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic: LANCET Study
Don't Miss
- News Ganesh Visarjan 2022: BMC issues guidelines; 10,000 workers deployed across Mumbai
- Sports Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli slams maiden T20I century, ends debate on form with elusive 71st century
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Timings: When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 6?
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Revealed With 456 Kilometre Range - Start Of A New Journey
- Technology Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Confirmed For September 16; What To Expect?
- Finance Anand Rathi recommends buying MapmIndia with a target price of Rs. 1700
- Travel Mount Rainer National Park – Hikers Haven
- Education xto10x surveys 50,000 startup employees to determine the 7 startup secrets that employees love
Why Apple, Not Coffee? Here’s Why You Should Consider Starting Your Day With This Fruit
Most people don't consider it "morning" until they've had their first cup of coffee. When you're feeling sleepy and sluggish, a shot of caffeine will help wake you up by increasing your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body temperature and brain activity. [1]
Caffeine has several positive effects on health that cannot be ignored, but it also has some drawbacks. Caffeine has been linked to an increase in acidity, severe anxiety, mineral loss, renal impairment, restlessness and addiction. [2]
So if you're trying to find something other than coffee, how about trying a big, shiny, healthy apple instead?
- disorders-cureRise In Antibiotic Resistance Among Indians Is The New Evolving Threat Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic: LANCET Study
Benefits Of Apples
Apples are among the most popular fruits in the world, and for good reason: they're packed with nutrients and easy to find. Apples are packed with powerful antioxidants such as quercetin, vitamin E, catechin, vitamin C, phloridzin, retinol, beta-carotene and chlorogenic acid.
They have the ability to inhibit cancer cell growth, lower cholesterol levels, help with weight loss, improve lung functions, lower the risk of diabetes, promote good gut health, and improve mental health, to name a few. [3]
The phytochemicals in apples are known to prevent a range of chronic diseases, including some mentioned above.
So, how does it compare to coffee in terms of keeping you alert, though?
- wellnessTestosterone Promotes 'Cuddling' Behaviour And Not Just Aggression: Insights From New Study
Why Apple, Not Coffee?
Apple, in contrast to coffee, does not contain caffeine, which stimulates the body and prevents fatigue. Caffeine's stimulating effect on the nervous system, rather than any inherent energetic properties, is responsible for its energising effects.
Alternatively, the natural sugars or fructose in an apple provide a much more nutritious and effective energy boost. The fruit's sugars provide you with an immediate burst of energy that serves to awaken you. In addition, unlike coffee, eating an apple won't leave you feeling drained afterwards. It's a more sustainable source of energy than coffee.
Apples, unlike coffee, are packed with filling fibre that keeps you satisfied for hours. It's a healthier substitute for your regular cup of coffee as it is also loaded with many phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals. Apples are a great way to kick off a healthy day for anyone who is trying to lose weight. [4]
So, the next day, when you want a boost of energy early morning, you know what to reach out for.
- wellnessCan Apples Help Prevent The Risk Of Prostate Cancer?
- skin careGenius Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar To Get Beautiful And Flawless Skin
- wellness7 Ways To Include Apple In Your Diet
- pulseiPhone 11 Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications and Twitter Reactions!
- healthAn Apple Contains About 100 Million Bacteria, Say Researchers
- nutrition12 Incredible Health Benefits Of Quince, Nutrition And Recipes
- disorders cureD-Mannose For Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)
- nutritionPeeled Or Unpeeled Apple - Which One Should You Eat?
- beautyHow To Use Apple Cider Vinegar To Treat Acne
- wellnessWorld Blood Donor Day 2018: Apple & Banana Smoothie For Weight Loss And Increasing Hemoglobin
- diet fitnessWorld Blood Donor Day 2018: Carrot-Apple-Pomegranate Juice For Hemoglobin And Weight Loss
- nutritionCucumber And Apple Juice For Healthy Skin