17 Amazing Health Benefits Of Rose Apple (Java Apple)

Health Benefits Of Rose Apple

1. Boosts immunity

Rose apple contains gallic acid, myricetin, ursolic acid and myricitrin which are known for their strong antioxidant activity. These compounds help inhibit inflammatory cytokines and boost immunity in the body. The antimicrobial activity of the fruit also helps protect against pathogens and improve the immune system to fight against various illnesses. [1]

2. Prevents constipation

The high fibre content in jambu adds bulk to the stool by promoting speedy and easy passage of the foods through the stomach and intestines. This relieves constipation and also eases abdominal bloating.

3. Promotes eye health

A decoction made from the leaves of a rose apple tree is widely used as a diuretic for the treatment of sore eyes. Also, vitamin C, a strong antioxidant in the fruit helps protect the eye cells against damage by free radicals and maintain good eye health. [2]

4. Promotes brain health

Studies say that rose apple is used as a tonic for the brain. The terpenoids in the fruit are known to prevent neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and improve brain functions, memory and learning ability by promoting neuronal survival. [3]

5. Strengthens bones

100 g of the fruit contains 29 g of calcium and this is why the consumption of the fruit may help strengthen the bones and prevent related diseases such as rheumatism characterised by extreme pain in the joints or connective tissues.

6. Maintains body hydration

Rose apple is rich in vitamins like A, C, B1 and B2 and minerals like calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and zinc. Juice of rose apple is suggested to maintain the hydration of the body as it contains around 93 g of water per 100 g, along with the aforementioned nutrients to keep the body healthy.

