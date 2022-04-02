Just In
Valsalva Maneuver Breathing Technique For Heart, Hiccups And More: How To Do It, Uses And Risks
The Valsalva maneuver is a special way of breathing that increases pressure in the chest. It affects the body in many ways, including changing heart rate and blood pressure. The technique was first described by the physician Antonio Maria Valsalva in the 1700s as a way to clear pus from the ears.
Many people perform the maneuver without realizing it. They may use it, for instance, to induce a bowel movement. Although this technique can be beneficial when used intentionally, it can also help regulate heart rhythms and pop the ears.
Now, let's look at how the Valsalva maneuver can benefit you, its uses and its possible risks.
What Is The Valsalva Maneuver?
During the Valsalva maneuver, you exhale through blocked airways. Valsalva maneuver s can also balance the air pressure in your ears. Along with closing your mouth and pinching your nose, you bear down as if having a bowel movement. The maneuver affects your heartbeat and blood pressure rapidly [1].
To make sure you are using this technique correctly, you should first try it under a doctor's supervision and for a reasonable amount of time.
How To Perform The Valsalva Maneuver?
You can perform the Valsalva maneuver by following these steps in order [2]:
- Pinch your nose shut.
- Keep your mouth shut.
- Try to exhale like you are inflating a balloon.
- Be sure to bear down as if you were going to the bathroom.
- Hold that position for a few seconds.
- Breathe out forcibly to release the breath rapidly.
- Now, resume normal breathing.
Valsalva maneuver can be performed seated or lying down. Discuss which approach would be best for you with your doctor.
Four Phases Of The Valsalva Maneuver
The Valsalva maneuver can be divided into four phases [3].
Phase one
You increase your chest pressure by blowing air against closed airways as you bear down. This is because your aorta inside your chest briefly increases, and blood is forced from your heart to your limbs and the rest of your body - causing a temporary spike in your blood pressure.
Phase two
During the second phase, blood in the veins returns to the heart, causing a steady drop in blood pressure. Suppose your autonomic nervous system (ANS) is functioning normally. In that case, this results in the return of blood pressure to a normal range.
Phase three
Upon completing the maneuver, you relax, and your blood pressure drops for a few moments.
Phase four
Blood soon starts flowing back to the heart. As a result, your heart rate should return to normal after a few heartbeats, and your blood pressure should rise since your blood vessels are still constricted. The increase in blood pressure should then cause your heart rate to be normal.
Uses Of The Valsalva Maneuver
The Valsalva maneuver is primarily used to lower blood pressure and heart rate.
1. Restoring heart rhythm
When your heart is experiencing tachycardia (abnormally fast heart rate), blood pressure and heart rate changes as you progress through the maneuver can often restore a normal rhythm [4].
2. Diagnosing an ANS disorder
Besides treating an abnormal heart rate, the Valsalva maneuver can also be used to diagnose an ANS disorder. As your heart rate and blood pressure change throughout the various phases of the Valsalva maneuver, your doctor can identify problems with your sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems [5].
3. Treating clogged ears
Valsalva maneuver s can also be helpful when your Eustachian tube is temporarily blocked by air (this may have happened to you during take-off or landing on an aeroplane). By forcing air through your sinuses and Eustachian tube, the Valsalva maneuver can help open your ears [6].
4. Getting rid of hiccups
Many people find that they can relieve hiccups by performing the Valsalva maneuver [7].
Potential Risks Of The Valsalva Maneuver
If you have heart disease, you shouldn't perform the Valsalva maneuver unless your doctor advises you. There is a possibility that the procedure could cause chest pain or irregular heartbeats [8].
The maneuver can also cause an increase in pressure behind the eyes. In case of retinopathy, damage to the retina, or if you have an implanted lens, don't do the Valsalva maneuver [9].
Side effects are rare, but you should consult your doctor if you have concerns about the procedure.
What to Do After The Valsalva Maneuver?
After about 20 minutes, if the maneuver does not slow your racing heart, you should see a doctor [10].
If you have a fast heart and any of the following symptoms, go to a hospital immediately:
- Light-headedness
- Pain in your chest, upper back, arms, neck, or shoulder
- Weakness
- Shortness of breath
- Fainting
