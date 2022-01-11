What Are The Amazing Health Benefits Of Clove For Men? Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Herbs and spices have many therapeutic benefits; they are packed with essential vital compounds such as steroids, flavonoids, tannins, saponins, terpenes and alkaloids. [1] One such healthy spice is clove, scientifically known as Syzygium aromaticum.

Clove is a widely used Indian spice with antifungal, antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antioxidative, anticarcinogenic and many other properties.

Though clove provides benefits to people of all age groups, the spice is highly beneficial for men, from improving fertility to managing or preventing chronic diseases.

In this article, we will discuss the benefits of clove for men. Take a look.

1. May Increase Sperm Production

Many lifestyle factors such as age, smoking, poor diet, alcoholism and chronic diseases may affect male fertility and drop sperm counts. Diet plays a vital role in maintaining male fertility. According to a study, clove has a potent antioxidant activity; it can help prevent damage to reproductive organs against free radicals, increase sperm production, and improve its quality and mobility. [2]

2. May Act AsAn Aphrodisiac

Clove contains phytochemicals such as flavonoids, alkaloids and saponins which are known to be great aphrodisiacs or those compounds that can help stimulate sexual desire or increase libido. It has been used as an aphrodisiac for centuries to boost sexual performance, increase testosterone levels and prevent premature ejaculation. Cloves may also help stimulate the nervous system that helps in sexual arousal. [3]

3. May Prevent Degenerative Diseases

Degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and dementia are common old age diseases, however, the prevalence of these diseases in men is slightly more compared to women due to factors like alcoholism, smoking and sedentary lifestyle. Clove has both have antioxidative and anti-inflammatory properties that may help prevent chronic inflammation and damage to brain cells due to free radicals and thus, prevent the formation of beta-amyloid which are the main causative agents of degenerative diseases. [4]

4. Good For Dental Health

Clove has antigingivitis and antiplaque properties; it is good for dental health in many ways. Clove not only helps inhibit the oral microbes but may also prevent gum infections, inflammation and pain. It is also good for bad breath and preventing the risk of dental diseases like periodontitis. Consumption of this healthy spice can be beneficial for overall dental health. [5]

5. May Prevent Risk Of Hypertension

As per studies, the prevalence of hypertension is higher in men compared to women. Clove has cardioprotective activities; it may help lower cholesterol levels, improve blood throughout the body and maintain good health of heart muscles, along with boosting immunity. These activities may help lower blood pressure and thus, reduce the risk of hypertension. [6]

6. May Manage Diabetes

Studies suggest that men are twice at risk of developing diabetes compared to women, probably due to a high prevalence of obesity and overweight in the prior age groups.

A study has shown that clove has great antihyperglycemic, hepatoprotective, hypolipidemic and antioxidative activities. It may help reduce glucose levels in the body, lower cholesterol levels and prevent damage to liver cells, all factors that help manage and prevent diabetes. [7]

7. May Treat Hair Loss Problems

Clove contains vital phytochemical eugenol which has amazing therapeutic properties, including maintaining good hair health. Baldness is a common men's health issue. Studies say that the use of clove, orally or topically, can help reduce hair loss problems to a great loss and delay thinning or balding of hair.

To Conclude

Clove can help men and improve their quality of life. Include this healthy spice in your daily diet and get its benefits. However, don't forget that cloves are herbs and must be consumed in moderation, as their high amounts may cause adverse effects.

Is clove good for testosterone? Yes, clove is good for stimulating the production of testosterone, a vital male sex hormone that helps in their normal sexual development and body functions. Include this healthy spice in your diet daily. Is clove good for sperm count? Yes, clove not only helps increase the production of sperm but also improve its quality and mobility. Make ways to include this healthy spice in your diet in ways like adding it to curries or making teas out of it. Is clove good for erectile dysfunction? Yes, clove is packed with vital antioxidants like flavonoids, saponins and alkaloids. It may help people with erectile dysfunction by preventing damage to the vital organs from oxidative stress.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 16:30 [IST]