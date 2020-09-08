8 Ways To Live A Quality Life With Hepatitis Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver commonly caused by viruses, but it is also caused due to medications, toxins, alcohol and autoimmune diseases. There are five types of hepatitis: hepatitis A, hepatitis, B, hepatitis C, hepatitis D and hepatitis E, out of which hepatitis A, B and C are the most common [1], [2].

Hepatitis A is an acute, short-term infection, while hepatitis B and C is a long-term, chronic disease. Studies have shown that hepatitis B and C are prevalent diseases in developing countries. Hepatitis B and C limits physical and mental functions and reduces the quality of life among hepatitis B and C patients [3] [4].

Patients with hepatitis should know how to follow a healthy lifestyle while coping with the disease so that they can live well and keep the hepatitis symptoms under control. Here are some tips to help you lead a quality life.

1. Stay informed about hepatitis If you have been diagnosed with hepatitis, it is important to be educated about your condition. Researchers are always conducting studies and bringing out new discoveries, so it is important that you stay informed about what new breakthroughs have come in the treatment of hepatitis. Do some research on the type of hepatitis you have and also ask your doctor about it so that you can learn more about your condition and can help yourself manage your hepatitis symptoms. What Is Hepatitis? Everything You Need To Know About This Condition 2. Avoid drinking and smoking As hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver, drinking and smoking can cause further damage to your liver even while you are trying to curb your symptoms. Studies have shown that addressing alcohol use disorder is vital in the management of hepatitis C virus-infected patients [7]. So, hepatitis patients should abstain from smoking and drinking which is considered toxic to the liver. 3. Eat a healthy diet Eating a well-balanced diet plays a crucial role in managing the symptoms of hepatitis. Eat a healthy and nutritious diet that consists of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish and lean meat. Studies have shown that patients with hepatitis C who follow low-calorie and low-fat diets can help them manage their symptoms better [8], [9]. Healthy Diet For Hepatitis B Patients 4. Exercise with caution Incorporating physical activity into your daily routine can help youlead a better quality life as exercise can help improve your physical and mental health. Studies have shown that physical activity can help manage the symptoms of hepatitis. However, hepatitis patients should consult their doctors first before beginning any exercise as it can cause added stress on liver in most patients [10], [11]. 5. Practice safe sex You can limit the spread of chronic hepatitis to your partner by practicing safe sex. Since hepatitis B is spread through sexual transmission, it is important that you practice safe sex by using condoms and by avoiding having sex with multiple partners. Discuss with your doctor if you can have sex with your partner and the ways to practice safe sex. 6. Get emotional support Getting emotional support from a support group or from your friends and family is necessary for patients with hepatitis. As most hepatitis patients may stress out and have fear about their illness, it is important that they receive emotional support as it can help them live well with hepatitis. 7. Go for regular check-ups Go for regular check-ups and follow your doctor's instructions carefully as it is important for the treatment and management of hepatitis. New complications may arise or the symptoms may worsen over time, so a timely regular check-up can help manage your symptoms. 8. Have a positive mindset Having a positive mindset can help you manage your hepatitis symptoms better. Don't feel disappointed that you have an illness; instead think about the positive side that you are able to manage your symptoms well by eating a healthy diet, staying informed about your illness, getting support from your family and receiving adequate treatment. This will help you lead a quality life.