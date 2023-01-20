Just In
Ways To Deal With Throat Infections This Winter, According To An ENT Specialist
Winters calling and so is the fear of infections lingering in the chill winter air, that's complementary to the winters. A few of the most common infections during winter are associated with ENT issues. Similarly, throat infections will see a rise in these few months owing to the winter air. Winter air is a comfortable carrier of bacteria and infections.
Throat infections are the inflammations or harshness that is caused in the tissue of the throat due the bacterial or viral infections. The infection leads to pain, swelling, and redness in the throat region. These infections come with their own set of inconvenient symptoms like coughing, coloured mucus, difficulty in swallowing, dry or hoarse throat, lymph nodes in tonsils, throat pain, and difficulty even with talking. With the winters already making their presence felt it's more important to understand ways to stay safe from viral infections.
How To Deal With Throat Infections In Winter
1. Hygiene is the key: Like most viral and seasonal infections one of the important ways to deal with throat infections is by maintaining basic personal and community hygiene. Frequent and timely handwashing, and avoiding touching one's face is an important steps to avoid the spread or catching of the infection. Also, ensure keeping the surroundings clean.
2. Mask up: Although masking in public places is no longer a general mandate and the restriction have been eased slowly, it still needs to be a general practice among people to stop the seasonal virals. It will protect one from not just the air-borne virus and bacteria but also the pollutants in the air.
3. Humidify the air around: The winter air is dry and lacks moisture content. If one has a sensitivity to changes in the surroundings and air, then this could lead to concerns. The dry air triggers throat infections and causes one to feel irritations in the throat leading to infections. Using a humidifier will help raise the moisture content and make the air around a little less dry.
4. Steam and gargles: Throat infections can also blockage in the nasal channels. This can be eased along with the irritation in the throat by taking steam. It is advised to add some medical cough resistance along with eucalyptus oil or tulsi into the water to help ease breathing. Gargles are also recommended to ease throat infections. Gargling with lukewarm water with added salt can be beneficial in washing off the infections in the throat region and provide comfort.
5. Build immunity: To fight the common throat infections during the winter season, one needs to build up their body's immunity strong. The body has to be prepped up for the impending virus attack during the winter eat healthy food and consume a lot of liquids to keep the body hydrated. Crushed garlic added to lukewarm water with honey will give an antiviral and antibacterial shield to the throat. Consume a nutrient-rich diet with calcium, zinc, and magnesium that will empower the body to fight the infection better.
Conclusion
Winters come with a wave of throat infections all around with every individual complaining of being under the weather frequently. The commonality of infections, however, shouldn't be the cause of being ignored. It is important to try a prevent infections and stop them from being a community-level issue. Take all the suggested precautions, build immunity, and if the infection still happens to take one under its wing, then stay indoors and take the medications. Visit the doctor at the earliest if the infection seems to sustain longer.
(The article has been contributed by Dr Diptarka Bhattacharyya. She is an ENT Specialist, and Otorhinolaryngologist, at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore.)
