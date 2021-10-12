Can Vitamins Help Manage Depression Symptoms? 7 Vitamins That Could Help Wellness oi-Amritha K

Latest reports show that more than 43 per cent of Indians suffer from depression. The kind of diet and lifestyle we follow plays a major role when it comes to our health. You don't the doctor to tell you that the healthier you eat, the better your overall health will be - it is common knowledge!

It has been noted that the overconsumption of unhealthy foods, such as fast food, fried food, sweets, etc., for a few days in a row can cause one to fall sick, and in the same way, when the food we eat is healthy and balanced, you will notice not just your physical self but also the mental self, thriving [1][2].

Vitamins: Can It Help With Symptoms Of Depression?

Foods can help with depression, that is, the components (vitamins, protein, omega-3 fats etc.) in certain foods can help ease and control symptoms of depression. And depression is a mental health condition in which due to the imbalance of certain chemicals and hormones in the brain, a series of symptoms occur [3]. These symptoms include a persistent feeling of sadness and doom, lack of energy and interest in activities, lack of concentration, excessive crying, agitation, appetite changes, overthinking, anxiety, suicidal tendencies [4][5].

What Are The Physical Symptoms Of Depression?

Essentially, our dietary habits and the nutrients we get from our diet can also help prevent and manage several diseases, including depression. Vitamins from our foods can treat symptoms of depression naturally, or you can also take vitamin supplements, after talking to a doctor [6].

Here are a few vitamins, which can help treat depression naturally.

1. Vitamin D

The main source of vitamin D is sunlight and vitamin D is a very essential nutrient that can treat depression, along with several other ailments. Vitamin D is known to strengthen certain receptors in the brain, thus boosting serotonin levels [7]. When the serotonin hormone level is optimum in the brain, symptoms of depression can be reduced. Vitamin D can also be found in egg yolk, cheese, beef, oranges, fish, soy milk, etc.

2. Vitamin B6

Foods with vitamin B6 is another nutrient that can ease symptoms of depression, as it boosts nerve functioning in the brain and is also helps with brain hormonal imbalance, which could be a cause of depression. Adding foods rich in vitamin B6, such as pork, chicken, fish, whole wheat bread, beans, eggs, vegetables, etc. to your diet can help you get optimum levels of vitamin B6 [8].

3. Vitamin B3

Low levels of serotonin in the brain are the main cause of depression. Vitamin B3 can help boost the production of serotonin in the brain, thus aiding in the treatment of depression [9]. Some of the best food sources of vitamin B3 are mushrooms, peanuts, green peas, fish, turkey, grass-fed beef, etc.

4. Vitamin B12

Many research studies have shown that consuming a vitamin B12-rich diet can help stabilise moods, improve mental energy and also reduce depression, as this vitamin can keep the neurotransmitters in the brain healthy [10]. Food rich in vitamin B12 is meat, liver and kidney of poultry, shellfish, fish, milk, dairy products, beef, etc.

5. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most versatile nutrients, as it has several health benefits, one of which includes treating depression. Research studies conducted over the years have shown that vitamin C has a significant effect on improving moods and reducing certain symptoms of depression, such as lack of concentration [11]. Studies point out that this could be because vitamin C can keep the brain cells rejuvenated. Some of the best food sources of vitamin C are oranges, berries, cauliflower, broccoli, tomato, spinach, capsicum, leafy greens, etc.

6. Vitamin E

Studies point out that consuming vitamin E through the diet or by taking supplements, daily can decrease depression to a significant extent, as vitamin E can keep the neurotransmitters in the brain healthy [12]. Some of the dietary sources of vitamin E are peanuts, hazelnuts, fish, fish oil, sunflower seeds, leafy greens, almonds, coconut oil, etc.

7. Vitamin B9

Vitamin B9 is also commonly known as folic acid and comes with a number of health benefits [13]. Folic acid is also an essential nutrient in treating depression, as it can improve the serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, which can reduce depression symptoms. Food sources of vitamin B9 are lentils, beans, peas, avocados, green vegetables, spinach, okra, citrus fruit, etc.

On A Final Note...

If an individual suffers from severe depressive symptoms, immediate medical help is necessary. Talk to a psychologist.