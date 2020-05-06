10 Tips To Stay Healthy In Summer Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Summer is here and it's time to bring some changes in your lifestyle like eating foods that keep your body hydrated and practicing an exercise regimen that will help keep you fit and healthy during the hotter months.

The scorching summer heat brings along a lot of ailments such as heat stroke, sunburn, dehydration, headache, heat rash, etc. To minimise the risk of getting these summer ailments it's important to keep yourself healthy.

Here are some tips to stay healthy in summer.

1. Eat healthy and light meals Eat light and healthy meals during the summers. Avoid having rich and heavy meals that contain excess fat and simple carbohydrates as it increases the heat in the body. Opt for seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables that have high water content such as watermelon, citrus fruits, tomatoes, yogurt, cucumbers, etc. 2. Drink plenty of water Extreme heat and sweat during the hot summer months can leave you feeling dehydrated. Keep your body hydrated by drinking coconut water, iced tea and fresh fruit juices. If you are stepping out of the house, carry a water bottle with you. Also, if you are exercising, take a break after each exercise and hydrate your body. 10 Foods You Should Eat In Summer 3. Protect yourself from the sun The scorching heat poses a plethora of health problems. To maintain healthy skin and avoid sunburns apply a sunscreen with SPF 30, SPF 40 or SPF 50 as per your skin type and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the glaring rays of the sun while you step out. 4. Take good rest Summer days are long and tiring, it's necessary that you take proper rest to prevent yourself from getting exhausted. Sleep regularly at night for 7 to 9 hours as irregular sleep may leave your body feeling weak and exhausted. 5. Limit alcohol and caffeine consumption Alcohol, caffeinated drinks such as tea and coffee and fizzy drinks can leave your body feeling dehydrated. Lower the intake of alcohol and caffeinated drinks consumption during the hot months. Instead, go for refreshing mocktails such as mango and banana smoothie and lychee pineapple smoothie to keep your body cool and hydrated. 6. Avoid outside food Avoid eating from roadside food stalls during the summer as the food can be contaminated and may lead to food-borne illnesses. The reason food-borne illnesses increase in summer months is because the bacteria tend to multiply faster in warmer weather. 7. Have nutritional supplements Don't miss out on nutritional supplements prescribed by your doctor as they will help keep your body healthy and prevent various types of diseases. 7 Common Summer Ailments And Ways To Prevent Them 8. Exercise Exercising during the summers can make you feel uncomfortable due to the extreme heat and sweat. Try doing exercises in the morning to prevent overexposure to the sun. If you are planning to go for a walk, run or cycle, do it in the morning or in the evening when the sun's rays are not too harsh on the skin. 9. Load up on berries Berries such as strawberries, blueberries and blackberries are rich in powerful antioxidants that will help strengthen your immune system, boost skin health and help fight off various illnesses. 10. Practice good hygiene It is important to practice good hygiene habits during the summer such as washing your hands frequently, taking daily showers, washing your face and washing your bedsheets and pillow cases. Common FAQs 1. How can I take care of myself in summer? A. Drink plenty of water, wear loose-fitting clothes, maintain good hygiene habits, avoid spicy foods and eat light meals. 2. How can we stay healthy in summer in India? A. Avoid foods that heat up your body, eat your meals at the right time, avoid doing strenuous exercise and consume more fruits and veggies that have high water content. 3. What should we eat to keep body cool in summer? A. Consume watermelon, cucumber, curd, coconut water, green leafy vegetables, onions, melons, mint leaves and celery.