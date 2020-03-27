10 Tips On How To Live Well With Epilepsy

1. Exercise Staying physically active will help you to stay positive while allowing you to build your self-esteem and maintain a healthy weight. Avoid exercises like hiking, swimming or any other exercise that will put you in a dangerous situation. While exercising if you feel that your body is physically tired and triggering seizures take rest and drink a lot of water [1].

2. Get plenty of sleep People with epilepsy shouldn't be sleep deprived as it triggers seizures, even in people who can control their seizures well. So, get lots of sleep daily [2].

3. Develop healthy habits People with epilepsy should start developing healthy habits such as eating a well-balanced diet, drinking plenty of water, consuming fresh fruits and vegetables and sleeping on time.

4. Keep a diary Take a notebook or a diary and write down a list of things - when do your seizures occur, what kind of strange sensations you feel before it occurs, what do you do during your seizure, any kind of medication that has an impact on the side effects and how do you feel physically and emotionally. This will help your family members or the doctor to understand what kind of seizures you have and the necessary steps to be taken when you have a seizure.

5. Know your triggers There are many things that can trigger seizures in people living with epilepsy. These include stress, lack of sleep, alcohol or drug use, fever, low blood sugar, menstrual cycle and time of the day. Avoid these triggers to decrease your chances of having a seizure [3].

6. Keep your living area safe Keep your living area neat and tidy. Implementing small changes in your living area can reduce the risk of physical injury during a seizure such as avoid keeping things in your living area that have sharp corners or things that may cause you to trip.

7. Avoid drinking alcohol Drinking alcohol excessively may interfere with your medications and this may increase the risk of having seizures. Also, chronic abuse of alcohol is linked to the development of epilepsy in some individuals [4].

8. Practice meditation Practicing meditation and other relaxation techniques such as yoga can reduce your stress, which is a well-known seizure trigger. Practice meditation and yoga to lower your seizures [5].

9. Take medications Take your medications on time as prescribed by your doctor as skipping your medicines will increase the risk of seizures. Keep your doctor informed if you are having any side effects of medications.