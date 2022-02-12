5 Things To Avoid When Using Rapid Antigen Test Kit For COVID-19 Wellness oi-PTI

Many of us have taken a rapid antigen test (RAT) or have administered them to our school-aged children. But how many of us are using them correctly?

Here are 5 pitfalls to avoid if you want to get the most out of your rapid antigen test:

1. Storing Kit At The Wrong Temperature

RATs should be kept at 2 to 30 degree Celsius for them to work as intended. Storing at higher temperatures means proteins in the tests can be denatured - permanent changes to protein structure, just like when you cook an egg. Don't let the kit freeze. This can also damage the kit components.

2. Using Kit Straight From The Fridge

The reagents (essential test kit ingredients) will not work properly at cold temperatures. Let the kit sit out of the fridge for about 30 minutes before using it.

3. Using An Out-Of-Date Test Kit

Always check the use-by date before using, which you'll find on the carton. Expired tests can contain biological or chemical reagents that have gone off or are denatured.

4. Opening Kit Too Early

Do NOT open the test items until you are ready to start. Storing the test open can lead to false positives (you can test positive without really having COVID).

5. Taking The Test Too Soon Or Too Late After Exposure

A study, which has yet to be reviewed by experts, suggests RATs cannot detect SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) until at least day two after exposure. It takes a median of three days to test positive.