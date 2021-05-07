Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Surprising Benefits Of Gold For Your Health And Beauty Wellness oi-Amritha K

Akshaya Tritiya is an annual festival of the Hindus and Jains. The festival date varies and is set according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar and falls in April or May of every year in the Gregorian calendar.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 will be celebrated on 14 May. Associated with wealth and prosperity, one of the central aspects of this occasion is buying gold. Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is considered a sign of good luck and an invitation to prosperity into the household in the age-old Hindu tradition. Gold is an all-natural, non-toxic mineral that exhibits no interactions with other drugs and is easily tolerated by the body.

While one side of this tradition of buying gold is rooted in age-old beliefs, let's take a look at the scientific side of it.

Read about the benefits of gold for your health and beauty.

Benefits Of Gold For Your Health And Beauty

1. Possess Anti-inflammatory Properties

Studies have explored and found out that pure gold has anti-inflammatory properties [1]. In the early 1900s, surgeons would implant a piece of gold under the skin near an inflamed joint to subside and cease the pain.

2. Regulates Body Temperature

Some experts say that gold can help with chills, hot flashes and other body problems caused by variations in body temperature [2]. It is even said that women going through menopause can wear gold jewellery to ease the hot flashes.

3. Treats Wounds

Since the early ages, gold has been used to treat soreness and wounds. Ancient texts reveal that gold, when applied to a sore area or a wound, prevented infection and promoted healing [3][4].

4. May Ease Symptoms of Arthritis

While more studies are required to prove this claim, ancient texts and traditional medicine experts claim that wearing 24-karat gold against the skin brings some soothing effect and may help reduce symptoms associated with arthritis [5].

5. May Boost Immunity

Some say that wearing the purest form of gold as jewellery can help boost your immunity and provide protection against infections.

6. Improves Skin Quality

Many skin treatment products you find on the market have gold as an ingredient. While those may not be the purest form of the metal, 24 karat gold can help improve your skin quality [6]. Gold provides warm and soothing vibrations to the skin and, therefore, helps your body regenerate cells. It is also used to treat various skin problems such as eczema, fungal infections, skin rash, wounds, skin burns etc.

7. May Improve Mood And Cognitive Function

Various studies reveal that colloidal gold (colloidal suspension of nanoparticles of gold in a fluid, usually water) acts as a natural stimulant for our cells and help improve the transmission of electrical signals between the nerve cells in the brain [7].

8. Used In Acupuncture

Acupuncturists use gold-tipped needles to alleviate pain and release energy flow in the body. Gold thread acupuncture, a technique that involves inserting small pieces of sterile gold thread into the body with an acupuncture needle, is supposed to be especially effective at treating swelling and pain in the joints [8].

Some more alleged benefits of gold:

In the 19th century, gold was used to treat alcoholism. Some reports have pointed out that gold is used in medication for treating nicotine, drugs, and caffeine addiction even today.

Gold nanoparticles are used in Rapid Diagnostic Tests (a medical diagnostic test) that are used globally every year.

Colloidal gold has a harmonizing and balancing effect on the mind and body.

On A Final Note...

Please note that these benefits of gold are attributed to 24-karat gold and not gold coins or bars.