Summer, Buttermilk And Weight Loss: Are They Related?

Summer and buttermilk go hand in hand. When the scorching heat of the sun increases our thirst and dehydrates our body, buttermilk helps quench our thirst and keep the body hydrated by replenishing the lost electrolytes.

On the other hand, buttermilk also serves as a great weight loss drink during the summer. The low calorie in buttermilk, along with essential antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and proteins may help burn the fat, fuel the body with great energy and provide satiety, thus preventing the consumption of junk foods and helping in losing weight easily.

In this article, we will discuss the association between summer, buttermilk and weight loss. Take a look.

Buttermilk During The Summer

During the summer, all that the body needs is to stay hydrated and cool. The hot environment in summer often causes excessive sweating and loss of water from the body, making us dehydratedonthe way.

Chaas or buttermilk is a staple drink in many parts of India, widely known for keeping the body cool and hydrated. It is prepared either from low-fat milk or cream. In common terms, it is either a much-diluted version of curd or liquid that is left after the cream is churned to butter.

A study talks about the thermoregulatory and hydration benefits of buttermilk. The study says that buttermilk may help improve the gut microbiota, cognitive functions and renal functions in the hot environment. [1]

Consumption of buttermilk is also linked to low sweat rate thus, low rehydration, and reduced perception of hot, thirst and physical exertion, that mainly tend to increase due to exposure to heat.

Buttermilk To Lose Weight Easily During The Summer

Losing weight is easy during the summer as the body's metabolic rate increases during the season that may help burn fats and calories at a much higher rate. The sweat glands also get active during the summer, causing one to sweat out more fat even after a small workout.

However, excessive sweating due to intense workout sessions may also sometimes cause the body to lose vital electrolytes such as sodium and potassium. This may dehydrate the body in the process and lead to symptoms such as headache, dizziness, less urination, dry mouth, dry skin and low blood pressure.

Buttermilk may help lose weight easily during the summer, without dehydrating the body or making one feel weak after the intense exercises. It, in fact, is the most efficient way to transfer vital nutrients such as calcium, protein, vitamin B, vitamin A, phosphate and lactic acid in the body in easily digestible forms.

Buttermilk contains a milk fat globule membrane that has cholesterol-lowering effects. Drinking buttermilk gives a feeling of satiety and prevents unhealthy binging on fast foods. The other health benefits of buttermilk include improving the digestive system health and boosting immunity.

Apart from its health benefits, buttermilk is easy-to-make, easy-to-carry, cost-effective, easily available and delicious to taste. You can also prepare buttermilk both salty or sweet, as per your preferred taste.

Summer, Buttermilk And Weight Loss

Buttermilk is an excellent drink during the summer and a perfect way to lose weight. With a minimal fat content and low calories, one can easily shed their extra kilos with this tangy and healthy drink, along with beating the heat of the summer.

Buttermilk has become an innovative food product that can be used to formulate various kinds of healthy beverages, both as nonfermented or fermented. They include products such as mango buttermilk, buttermilk in milkshakes, buttermilk with soursop fruit (to treat depression and stress) or producing buttermilk-based paste.

Choose one with fewer calories and low carbs for weight loss.

How To Prepare Butter Milk?

Ingredients

One and a half cups of curd or yoghurt.

Half teaspoon of cumin powder (roasted and ground).

A cup of water.

5-6 small ice cubes

Freshly chopped mint or coriander leaves.

A pinch of black salt (optional).

Method

Blend all the ingredients, except mint or coriander leaves to form a frothy texture.

Pour in glasses and garnish with mint/coriander leaves.

Serve fresh.

If you want it chilled, you can either use cold yoghurt or cold water or add a few ice cubes.