Sore Throat In The Morning: Causes And Ways To Manage It Wellness oi-Amritha K

The cold season is upon all of us, and along with it brings the dreaded sore throat. It is very common to wake up with a sore throat in the morning. The most common cause of a sore throat (pharyngitis) is a viral infection, such as the common cold or flu. A viral sore throat will resolve on its own [1].

Generally, soreness in your throat occurs when you wake up in the morning due to natural fluctuations in your circadian rhythm when less saliva is produced while sleeping.

However, it is important to note that if you are experiencing a drier throat than usual along with other signs, such as pain, difficulty swallowing, or a hoarse voice, there may be underlying causes [2][3].

Causes Of Sore Throat In The Morning

Possible causes of a sore throat in the morning include:

1. Dehydration: A person's body does not function well if he or she does not drink enough water or sweats excessively. Dehydration can also occur when taking medications that cause you to urinate more or lose water weight. In addition, in the evening, if you do not drink enough water, your mouth might become dry and scratchy, making swallowing difficult [4].

2. Snoring and sleep apnoea: Almost everyone snores. Loud, harsh-sounding snores occur when the muscles in your throat relax, and the air flowing through your windpipe vibrates the tissue around it. Snoring can cause sore throats due to the constant vibration of your airway [5].

3. Smoking: In addition to a dry, irritated throat, smoking is a well-known trigger of other upper respiratory tract problems such as a dry cough, bad breath, acid reflux and others.

4. Viral infections: Sore throats are often caused by viruses that cause infections, such as the common cold or the flu [6].

5. Strep throat: Several bacteria can cause a sore throat very quickly. The most common of these is Streptococcus pyogenes, which causes strep throat [7].

6. Acid reflux

7. Tumours

How To Get Rid Of Sore Throat In The Morning

You should inform your doctor if you wake up frequently with a sore throat or if your sore throat lasts longer than a week, as this may indicate that an underlying condition exists. Depending on your diagnosis, a suitable treatment can be applied. They may perform some tests or a throat swab to determine what is causing it [8][9].

The symptoms of severe sore throats may require medical attention, but there are some things you can do at home to alleviate them [10].

Here are some tips for managing a sore throat in the morning:

For throat relief, chew on ice chips or popsicles.

Hard candies or lozenges may also be used.

If your bedroom is dry, you may want to consider using a humidifier.

The itching in your throat can be relieved by gargling with salt water.

Stay hydrated by drinking warm beverages and plenty of fluids.

Adults can use honey to ease coughs, and children over the age of one can consume honey.

On A Final Note...

When you wake up with a sore throat, there are many factors contributing to this. Fortunately, they can be easily remedied once you identify the cause and seek appropriate treatment. Generally, they are not life-threatening, but they can disrupt your sleep and greatly impact your waking moments.