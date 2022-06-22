Just In
- 3 hrs ago 9 Budget-Friendly Home Decor Ideas
- 4 hrs ago In A Viral Video Woman Holding Baby Seen Sitting On The Floor Of Delhi Metro, Twitter Reacts
- 5 hrs ago An Unusual Recipe You Will Fall In Love With: How To Prepare Smoked Flour Coated Chicken Wings
- 7 hrs ago Independence Day 2022: Date, History, Significance, And Celebrations
Don't Miss
- Movies Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi Is The Only Hero To Cheer For In This Sluggish Film
- Automobiles This Skoda Dealer Delivered 125 Units Of Slavia Sedan In One Day
- Finance Buy This Large-Cap Maharatna Stock For 24% Gains, Operating Cash Flow Grew 31% Y-O-Y
- Sports SAI approves star wrestler Bajrang's US training, TOPS cyclists to get faster T20 bikes
- News ISRO's PSLV-C53 to launch 3 Singapore satellites on June 30
- Technology BSNL Launches Rs. 19 Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plan
- Education RBI Fire Officer Call Letter 2022 Released, Download RBI Fire Officer Admit Card opportunities.rbi.org.in
- Travel Misty And Romantic – 10 Wholesome Monsoon Destinations In India
11 Symptoms Women Shouldn't Ignore
Studies have shown that while many women are aware that diet and exercise, in addition to regular Pap tests, mammograms and physicals, are important to good health, when they experience symptoms such as a persistent sore throat or fatigue, they tend to dismiss these as being symptoms of a common cold or virus when they are warning signs of a serious health problem [1][2].
Symptoms Women Shouldn't Ignore
1. Sudden weakness
Sudden onset of weakness in the face or limbs may indicate a stroke. Additional symptoms include sudden confusion, slurred speech, blurred vision, and difficulty walking. In addition to your family and friends, you should be aware of these symptoms as it may be difficult to recognize them and receive immediate assistance on your own [3].
2. Frequent shortness of breath
Some women experience shortness of breath when exerting themselves when their hearts do not receive sufficient blood supply. However, most silent heart attacks occur in women, where breathlessness and extreme fatigue are the more common symptoms, rather than chest pain. Anaemia and lung disease are also common causes of shortness of breath in women [4].
3. Chest pain
If you are experiencing chest pain, rapid heartbeat, pain in your arms, shoulders, or jaw, and/or shortness of breath, these symptoms may indicate a heart condition. In addition, there is a very rare condition known as spontaneous dissection of the arteries supplying the heart muscle. This condition can affect young people and occurs more often in women than men [5].
4. Vision problems
As you age, your vision may blur, but if you suddenly have difficulty seeing or notice blurred vision in one or both eyes, it could be a sign of a stroke. Likewise, those suffering from migraines may experience flashing lights or even coloured auras. Nevertheless, remember that the same symptom could also indicate that your retina has been torn or detached. The problem may result in permanent blindness if not addressed promptly [6].
5. Sudden weight change
The sudden loss of weight without any specific effort could signify a health problem. An overactive thyroid, diabetes, psychological disorders, liver disease, or cancer are the most common causes. Alternatively, suppose you have gained weight without changing your diet or activity level. This could indicate an underactive thyroid, depression, or other metabolic diseases [7].
6. Abnormal breast lumps
It is normal for the female breast to have a few lumps and bumps. However, do not delay in seeking medical advice if you notice any lump that sticks to the chest wall or skin, changes in the overlying skin, or changes in the appearance of the nipple. Such changes may indicate the presence of breast cancer [8].
7. Snoring and excessive drowsiness
You may suffer from obstructive sleep apnoea if you fall asleep at work and other places, which is a condition in which you cease and restart your breathing throughout the night and snore loudly. If left untreated, it can lead to cardiovascular problems and weight gain [9].
8. Excessive tiredness
A variety of factors can cause excessive fatigue. However, if you feel constantly tired, it could indicate some underlying metabolic disorder or a serious inflammatory condition such as cancer, dementia, or Parkinson's disease.
9. Excessive stress and anxiety
Stress is a part of life. However, this does not mean that it should be ignored. If you find that the stress levels are too great to handle and are interfering with your day-to-day functioning, you should see your physician as soon as possible [10].
10. Changes in skin
You should be alert to any changes in your skin. Darkened skin in your armpits or behind your neck and multiple skin tags could be signs of diabetes. Crusty, scaly growths may indicate a precancerous condition such as actinic or solar Keratosis. Please be aware of changes in the size, shape, or colour of existing moles and any new spots that may appear [11].
11. Changes in menstruation
It is normal for your period to change throughout your life, but if you notice something different, see your doctor. Sudden changes in the quantity, duration, flow, and amount of pain need to be investigated. Symptoms of these changes may be related to normal menopause or might be indicative of benign conditions like polycystic ovaries or uterine fibroids. Occasionally, they may indicate serious conditions such as pelvic infections and gynaecological cancers. Whenever you experience bleeding after menopause, you should consult your physician as soon as possible [12].
On A Final Note...
If you experience symptoms that don't feel right, consult your physician. You know your body the best and know when something isn't right. It is important to seek early medical attention and to receive the correct treatment advice from a qualified physician.
- beyond love24-Year-Old Gujarati Woman All Set To Marry Without A ‘Dulha’ In India's First Sologamy
- festivalsAhilya Bai Holkar Jayanti 2022: Facts About 'The Philosopher Queen' Of Malwa
- womenMeet 42-Year Old Laxmi Jadhav, Mumbai's First Female BEST Bus Driver
- womenCaptain Abhilasha Barak: First Woman Combat Pilot In The Indian Army; Know More About Her
- womenWHO Honours 1 Million ASHA Women For COVID-Care Role
- womenCannes Film Festival's First Female President: Iris Knobloch
- parents and childrenMother's Day Gifting Ideas As Per Your Mom's Zodiac Sign - Expert Suggestions
- womenWorld's Oldest Person Kane Tanaka Passes Away At 119: Know Her Secret To A Long Life
- womenExpert Explains: Hindu Women's Right To Property In India - Married, Unmarried, Widowed, First And Second Wife
- womenLegendary Singer-Actress Barbra Streisand At 80: Still Topping The Charts!
- womenWomen Dominate International Booker Prize 2022 Shortlist, Including Indian Author Geetanjali Shree
- womenOscars: Women Directors Write History With Every Win At The Academy Awards