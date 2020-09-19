Just In
14 Simple And Easy Ways To Get Rid Of A Fever
Fever is a common health issue that can affect people of any age and any gender. Most of the fever types do not need medication and go on its own with some effective and proven natural methods.
Fever itself is not an illness but an indication of some complication in the body. It is characterised by the high temperature of the body that might come on slowly and increase over a couple of days or may rise rapidly. The high temperature in fever makes us feel uneasy along with chills or shivers with the rise in body temperature.
In this article, we will discuss a few simple and easy tips to get rid of fever. Remember, if the fever persists for more than 3-4 days, it is advisable to consult a medical expert. Take a look.
1. Stay Hydrated
Dehydration is a common issue during fever. When the body temperature rises during the fever, our body tries to cool it down by enabling sweating. In the process, too much water gets lost from the body causing dehydration. Therefore, it is advised to drink healthy juices or water to replenish the lost fluids in the body. Also, make sure that you drink boiled water or filtered/purified water.
Curd, Alcohol, Candies And Other Foods To Avoid When You Have Common Cold
2. Take Personal Precautions
The immune system releases antibodies to fight against the pathogens that may cause fever. This may weaken the immune system and increases the risk of other infections as well. Therefore, it is important to take personal precautions and prevent the risk of superinfection.
What Is Viral Fever? Know More About Its Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And Prevention
3. Take Rest
Rest is vital when you are sick as it helps in the faster recovery. Avoid indulging in activities that require more physical effort as this may make you more tired and worsen the condition. Take enough time to rest and stay relaxed. This will give the body enough time to get back to its normal functioning and may help get rid of a fever in 24 hours.
4. Eat Healthily
A healthy diet is directly related to the lowering of fever and regaining immunity and energy within a few days. Include foods that contain vitamin C, proteins, and healthy fats. Also, prefer foods which are easily digestible by the body.
PCOS Cases Are Rising Under Lockdown: Tips To Manage PCOS At Home
5. Treat Fever Blisters
Some fevers are the result of viral infections which may cause fever blisters on the face, lips or other body parts. It is best to treat those fever blisters as certain factors like cold, trauma or menstruation can reactivate the virus and cause fever again.
Probiotics And Prebiotics: What's the Difference Between The Two And Why Are They Important?
6. Boost Immunity
Immunity plays a vital role in invading fever-causing pathogens. Eat foods which are immune-boosting such as those rich in vitamin C, zinc and vitamin D. This is because having a powerful immune system can speed up the process of recovery.
7. Avoid Self-Medication
Self-medication is common during fever. People often used to pop on some antibiotics when they feel high body temperature, without knowing the underlying cause. Avoid such habits as this may make the condition worse. Remember, antibiotics are for fever caused by bacteria infections, not by viral infections.
8. Drink Herbal Teas
Herbal teas are filled with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that help boost the immune system. As they are warm and filled with nutrients, they enable the process of sweating which bring the fever down. Herbal teas also help with body ache and proving relaxation during the fever.
9. Cold Compress
When the temperature of the body gets too high, a cold compress can be an effective remedy to bring down the fever. This can be done by simply dipping a towel in cold water and placing over the face and neck for a few minutes. Cold compress is regarded as one of the best ways to break a fever.
10. Maintain Hand Hygiene
Hand hygiene is very important when it comes to preventing the spread of the infection responsible for fever. Make a habit of washing hands with soap and water before eating or after using the toilet. You should even wash the hands or sanitise after a handshake.
11. Wear A Mask
When you have a fever, avoid going out as the pathogens or allergens can make the condition worse. It is advisable to wear a mask if you have just recovered from a fever This will also prevent the spread of infections to others. Remember, to cover the mouth always while sneezing or coughing.
12. Consume Warm Foods
Consuming raw vegetables, cold food items and street foods during fever are strictly avoided. This may cause diarrhoea or vomiting as our digestive system gets weak during the time. Prefer eating warm and fresh food items (not reheating leftovers) as they help to stimulate sweating and flush toxins out of the body.
13. Avoid Crowded Places
Large crowd means exposure to varieties of pathogens. Try to avoid crowded places such as concerts or theatres during the fever as it may make your fever worse or cause you additional infections.
14. Avoid Getting Drenched In The Rain
No matter how much interesting the rains seem to be, never get drenched in the rain, especially when you have a fever or is prone to recurring fever. The rainwater contains many microbes which can easily enter the body and cause fever.
Common FAQs
1. What are some ways to get rid of a fever?
Drink plenty of water, take rest, sip some herbal teas and avoid going out are some of the best ways to get rid of fever.
2. How do you get rid of fever naturally?
Eat foods such as vitamin C rich fruits and green veggies as they help boost the immune system so that the body can fight off infections responsible for the fever.
3. How long should a fever last?
A fever usually lasts for 2-3 days. If the fever persists for longer, consult a medical expert soon.