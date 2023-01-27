Signs Of A Toxic Work Environment; How To Deal With It? Wellness oi-Amritha K

We have all about toxic work environments, but do you know whether you are in one? How do you find that out? It may be passive-aggressive bosses or coworkers who make inappropriate comments about the person you replaced.

It might be reduced boundaries, gaslighting, mansplaining, or microaggressions, but a toxic workplace is everyone's nightmare.

The majority of us spend the majority of our day at work. If your workday is filled with toxins, it will have a significant impact on your mental health.

Here is a guide to determining whether you work in a toxic environment and how to deal with it.

How Do You Identify A Toxic Work Environment?

Experts describes it as an environment in which one feels psychologically unsafe, and can fear punishment, humiliation, or rejection as a result of speaking up, whether to express ideas or raise concerns [1].

It can be defined as any job that causes significant disruptions to your life as a result of the work, the atmosphere, the people, or any combination of those factors.

Sleepless nights, constant monitoring, sweaty palms, and a racing heartbeat are some of the physical symptoms that can result from these disruptions [2].

Toxic Workplace Signs

An unhealthy working environment is one where you feel psychologically unsafe and where there is a general feeling of negativity, unhealthy competition, and aggressive behaviour.

A toxic working environment is characterised by the following factors [3]:

Offensive or aggressive leadership

Intimidation

Harassment

Ostracism

Co-workers and managers who engage in threatening behaviour

A boss who sabotages your success

Micromanagement

Excessive gossip

Cut-throat working conditions

Lack of respect and opportunities for growth

Unrealistic workloads

Low pay

A Guide to Dealing with a Toxic Work Environment

Here are some tips to surviving a toxic work place [4][5]:

1. Establish boundaries

Do not allow yourself to be bullied into skipping your lunch break or working after hours for no pay. Explain to your employer that you need time off to recharge and do your job well.

2. Keep your distance from the drama

There is one thing you should try to avoid - drama and gossip. You will not benefit from them. However, it is a good idea to keep a few work friends, so you can support and confide in one another.

3. Keep your goals in mind

Attempt to stay positive at all times. You will not be here forever, and you will have bigger and better things to come.

4. Get your vibes up with an after-work ritual

It may be beneficial to take a walk in the park or to get a hot shower after work in order to psychologically clear away negativity.

5. Take regular steps to cope with stress

Consider taking up meditation, yoga, or engaging in daily exercise to help you cope with chronic stress.

6. Prepare for your exit strategy

Consider seeking employment elsewhere if the toxic work environment is unlikely to improve any time soon.

On A Final Note...

There is no reason for the negativity at your workplace. Although you can improve the atmosphere at work by maintaining a positive attitude and adopting a collaborative outlook, keep in mind that there are only so many things you can do to make a difference.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 22:45 [IST]