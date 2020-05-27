Did You Know That Talking To Yourself Can Reduce Stress? The Benefits Of Positive Self-talk

What Is Positive Self-Talk?

Mental health experts state that optimists have a better quality of life [5]. Negative self-talk can have a negative impact on your life, and just the same way positive self-talk can have positive effects on your life and help improve yourself as a person.

In simple words, self-talk is something you do naturally throughout your waking hours, wherein positive self-talk can be considered as a powerful tool for elevating your self-confidence and help curb negative emotions [6].

In order to help improve your skills of positive self-talk, you need to know of the different types of negative self-talk and they are [7]:

Magnifying : Here, you focus on the negative aspects of a situation, ignoring any and all of the positive.

: Here, you focus on the negative aspects of a situation, ignoring any and all of the positive. Polarising : You tend to see the world in black and white. There is nothing in between and no middle ground for processing and categorising any life events.

: You tend to see the world in black and white. There is nothing in between and no middle ground for processing and categorising any life events. Catastrophising : Here, you expect nothing but the worst, and you rarely let logic or reason influence you.

: Here, you expect nothing but the worst, and you rarely let logic or reason influence you. Personalising: One of the most common types of self-talk, here you blame yourself for everything.

One has to bring their attention from negative self-talk and turn it onto positive self-talk and thinking. A study has pointed out that athletes use positive self-talk as a way of improving their performance, which may help them power through physical activities [8].