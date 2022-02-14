Just In
Is Taking A Hot Water Shower Daily Good For Your Skin? 7 Reasons It May Not Be A Good Idea
Is there anything more relaxing than soaking in warm water after a long day; one in the morning, too, works, right? You experience a new level of comfort and pleasure when you feel the warmth of the water seeping into your skin and then into your muscles. However, the pros and cons of using hot water baths are subject to many myths. How many of them are actually true? Should we be taking hot water showers every day? Let's take a look.
Is Taking A Hot Water Shower Daily Good For Your Skin?
It is recommended that bathing water be heated to a temperature of 112 degrees Fahrenheit, which is about 44 degrees Celsius. While it may seem warm to some people, this is the ideal "hot" water for taking a bath. If you do not have a thermometer, you can dip your hand inside the water and feel whether it is comfortable, very hot, or very cold. As long as you find it comfortable and warm, you can take a bath. Here are 7 reasons why it may not be a good idea to take a hot water shower every day.
1. Causes dry skin
In the winter, a hot bath may cause dry skin due to the removal of moisture from your skin. In addition, if you have sensitive skin, it is better not to bathe in hot water as it may cause rashes and other allergies [1].
2. Causes skin to wrinkle more rapidly
Regular hot water baths can cause your skin to look wrinkled and haggard much too soon, as it may speed up the ageing process.
3. Causes hair fall
Regularly pouring hot water on your head can damage the roots of your hair and result in excessive hair loss [2].
4. Can lead to enlarged pores
The vapours from hot water may open up your skin pores and cause them to appear larger than they actually are. When pores are enlarged, they are more prone to collecting dead cells, sebum, dirt, and other impurities, which can lead to breakouts [3].
5. May increase blood pressure
People with pre-existing cardiovascular diseases, such as hypertension, should avoid taking hot baths. The heat from the water can increase the body's blood circulation, which can worsen high blood pressure [4][5].
6. May make you lazy
Okay, this may sound not so convincing, but it's true. When you take a hot water bath, you will feel so relaxed that you want to take a nap as soon as you leave the bathroom. As a result, your morning bath with water will not help you heighten your senses to face the day ahead; it will most likely make you sluggish. However, a cold shower can help you wake up just like that [6].
7. May affect fertility
Studies have shown that having a hot water bath for more than 30 minutes per day can have an adverse effect on sperm production, especially for males. Those suffering from infertility issues are advised by their doctors to take a cold water bath. Taking a bath in hot water is not a good idea [7].
On A Final Note...
So the next time you get up and want to take a bath, pour two cups of cold water instead; you will not only have an energetic day but your skin and hair will look younger as well.
