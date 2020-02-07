17 Signs And Symptoms Of Iron Deficiency

What Happens To Our Body In The Deficiency Of Iron? Iron deficiency is common among children and women aged 15-44. Around 10-20 per cent of women are anaemic in developed countries during puberty. Children with iron deficiency are at higher risk of impairment related to learning ability that cannot be reversed. In adults, deficiency of iron causes low productivity, low metabolic rate and impaired immune system. Iron during pregnancy is very crucial as deficiency of it can cause complications like premature birth, low birth weight and postpartum depression. [2] Signs And Symptoms Of Iron Deficiency

1. Weakness Feeling weak is one of the main symptoms of iron deficiency. Iron helps in the production of haemoglobin, a protein which is responsible for the transportation of oxygen to all body parts. When iron levels lower in our body, the supply of oxygen reduces causing weakness.

2. Brittle nails The condition is also known as Koilonychia identified by cracked nails which are concave in shape, flat and thin. Brittle nails usually occur during severe cases of iron deficiency. [3]

3. Fatigue It is a condition in which a person feels sluggish and exhausted all the time. Fatigue happens as a result of reduced oxygen supply to body parts which makes them deprived of energy. [4]

4. Cracks in the mouth corners This condition is known as Angular cheilitis identified by the development of red patches, sores or cracks in the corners of the mouth. Low haemoglobin in red blood cells is the cause of the condition. [5]

5. Dizziness When a person feels that everything is spinning around. They also feel weak, unsteady or woozy. It happens due to the poor supply of oxygen to the brain due to the absence of haemoglobin.

6. Tongue inflammation Mouth gives a clear indication of the lack of iron in our body. Glossitis is a condition in which tongue becomes swollen, pale and inflamed due to lower levels of myoglobin in the red blood cells.

7. Cold hands and feet Due to the poor supply of blood throughout the body, the peripherals of the body, like feet and legs, are unable to receive enough RBCs which are required by their tissues to function. This makes the hands and feet cold.

8. Hair loss Though it is a normal condition, hair loss is treated as a symptom of iron deficiency when the hair fall becomes more than normal. There is not much evidence to prove it, but medical experts believe that hair loss can be minimized when iron deficiency is treated. [6]

9. Chest pain When the number of oxygenated red blood cells decreases due to iron deficiency, the heart has to work more than the normal to supply enough nutrients required by our body. This tightens the muscles of the heart leading to chest pain.

10. Pale skin Haemoglobin is responsible to give blood its red colour. When the count of haemoglobin decreases, the blood becomes pale which is reflected through the skin. It can either occur all over the body or just in some parts like face and lower eyelids. [7]

11. Sensitivity to temperature Poor temperature regulation in our body is due to poor thyroid function caused due to the deficiency of iron. This leads to an imbalance between heat production and heat loss rates by our body. [8]

12. Difficulty to focus Sometimes iron deficiency can be the root cause of poor concentration, poor productivity, anxiety, depression and general restlessness. It happens due to the insufficient supply of oxygenated blood to the brain causing a decrease in concentration and ability to focus.

13. Slow cognitive and social development Iron deficiency is associated with cognitive impairment and long-term behavioural changes. Especially in children, lack of iron during the early stage can cause a disturbance in cognitive and visuomotor development. [9]

14. Cravings for paint, hair or dirt This is the vital sign of iron deficiency which cannot be ignored. The condition is called Pica characterised by compulsive eating of substances which are non-nutritive or non-eatables. Pregnant women and preadolescents are more prone to the condition. [10]

15. Heart palpitation It is a feeling of irregular heartbeats, fast-beating or pounding heart. Due to the lack of haemoglobin-rich red blood cells, the heart works harder to maintain the proper blood supply throughout the body. This leads to heart palpitations. [11]

16. Restless leg syndrome (RLS) It is an uncontrollable urge to move legs due to an unpleasant sensation. This syndrome is common and the most under-recognized symptoms of iron deficiency. RLS leads to poor sleep quality, increased tiredness, decreased sleep time and decreased energy. [12]

17. Urge to eat ice The condition is known as Pagophagia or ice pica characterised by a compulsive behaviour of eating ice repeatedly. A hypothesis suggests that eating ice increases alertness and cognitive function in iron-deficiency individuals who had recently experienced sluggishness or decreased concentration. [13]