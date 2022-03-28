Just In
- 4 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 28 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 8 hrs ago Oscars: Women Directors Write History With Every Win At The Academy Awards
- 23 hrs ago Chaitra Month 2022: Complete List Of Festivals, Vrats In This Auspicious Month
- 1 day ago Weekly Horoscope, 27 March To 02 April 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News J&K: More NGOs come under scanner as NIA gets cracking on terror funding
- Automobiles 5 Things About Suzuki Avenis You Should Know: Engine, Features & More
- Finance Buy This Inexpensive Midcap Stock With Strong Dividend & Strong Growth
- Technology Amazon Honor MagicBook Quiz Answers: Win Honor MagicBook X14
- Sports Six elite runners qualify for Asian and Commonwealth Games at Ageas Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon
- Movies Farhan Akhtar Recalls His First 'Awkward' Date With Wife Shibani Dandekar; 'I Wasn't Talking At All'
- Education MHT CET Exam Dates 2022 Announced, Exam To Be Held From June 3, Check MAHA CET Schedule Here
- Travel Reasons Why You Should Visit Manali In Summer
Serum Institute Seeks Emergency Use Authorisation For Its rBCG Tuberculosis Vaccine
The Serum Institute has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India seeking emergency use authorisation for its recombinant BCG (rBCG) vaccine for the prevention of tuberculosis, official sources said on Sunday. The EUA application was submitted on March 22 by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Serum Institute of India (SII).
India's TB immunisation programme currently offers BCG vaccination at birth or as early as possible till one year of age.
SII already supplies life-saving vaccines to the government under the Universal Immunisation Programme, including Pneumococcal, IPV and Rotavirus, Singh mentioned in his letter.
The Pune-based firm is one of the companies which supply BCG vaccines to the government.
"Our government is committed to eliminating TB. The vision of TB-free India has been energised by the clarion call of the prime minister to end TB from our country by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal of ending TB," Singh mentioned in his letter.
"Under the leadership of our CEO Adar C Poonawalla, our firm is committed to making available a safe, efficacious and high-quality world-class TUBERVAC-rBCG vaccine for newborns, children, adolescents and adults at an affordable price," an official source quoted Singh as having said in the application.
Recombinant BCG vaccines are manufactured through advanced technology that allows the insertion of foreign genes, or overexpression of native genes, into the BCG vaccine, an official explained.
The number of tuberculosis cases in India has seen a 19 per cent rise in 2021 over the previous year, and there has been an increase in the mortality rate due to all forms of TB between 2019 and 2020 by 11 per cent, according to the annual TB report released by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.
- wellnessWorld TB Day 2022: How Does Tuberculosis Affect Fertility? (Expert Article)
- babyWorld TB Day 2022: Tuberculosis In Babies And Children, Its Stages, Symptoms And Can It Be Prevented?
- disorders cureWorld TB Day 2022: FAQs On Tuberculosis Treatment And Its Link To COVID-19
- disorders cureWorld TB Day: Expert Article On Tuberculosis And Ayurveda
- nutritionWorld TB Day 2022: Foods To Consume And Avoid By Tuberculosis Patients
- disorders cureWorld TB Day: More Than 40% Of Indian Population Carry Tuberculosis Infection But Only 10% Get The Disease
- healthFujifilm India Launches 'Never Stop: Screening to Reduce Diagnostic Delays' Campaign On Tuberculosis
- disorders cureCOVID-19 And Tuberculosis: Can TB Increase COVID Risk?
- disorders cureCan TB Vaccine Fight Against Coronavirus? What Do Studies Say?
- disorders cureSilicosis: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
- disorders cureWorld Tuberculosis Day: Ayurvedic Treatment For Pulmonary Tuberculosis
- wellnessAll You Need To Know About Brain Tuberculosis