Expert Article: Robotic Knee Replacement For Osteoarthritis Wellness oi-Dr Miten R Sheth

Osteoarthritis occurs when there is a breakdown of the cushioning cartilage in the knee. Bones begin to rub against each other causing pain, swelling and stiffness affecting routine daily activities. While there is no cure for osteoarthritis, there are multiple treatment options to manage pain and potentially delay disease progression. If osteoarthritis progresses to an advanced stage and is causing severe pain, surgery including partial or total knee replacement may be the best option.

If surgery happens to be the best recourse, you should be happy to know that the NAVIO-CORI Robotic Surgery platform is one of the foremost healthcare innovations of this century and we strongly believe that this is the future of knee surgery. Robotic Knee Replacements have the potential to RECOVER FASTER, FEEL BETTER and LAST LONGER.

Partial Knee Replacement, where only the diseased part of the knee is resurfaced (replaced), can benefit patients with early to mid-stage osteoarthritis. Total Knee Replacement, where the entire knee joint is resurfaced, is generally reserved for advanced osteoarthritis affecting multiple compartments of the knee.

A knee replacement consists of three basic steps:

1. Skin and soft tissue over the affected knee is incised. Muscles are retracted to gain access to underlying bone surfaces.

2. Damaged cartilage coating at the end of the femur (thigh bone) and tibia (shin bone) is removed manually or with robotic assistance.

3. Removed cartilage coating and bone is replaced with metallic components - to recreate the femoral and tibial surfaces. These metallic parts are cemented in place.

*Step 2 is the key.

Step 2 may be executed with conventional instruments by surgeon judgement OR may be planned on the computer & executed with conventional instruments (Computer Assisted - Navigated Surgery) OR may be planned and executed by the NAVIO-CORI robotics platform = Robotic Knee Replacement.

Greater accuracy and precision leads to less tissue damage, consistent and repeatable technique leads to fewer errors and individualised surgical plans ensure natural feeling knees. Your Knees can now RECOVER FASTER, FEEL BETTER and LAST LONGER.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 11:38 [IST]